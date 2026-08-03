Chargers’ Second-Year Performer Stands Out in Revamped Tight End Room

This offseason, despite plenty of salary cap room at his disposal, Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz didn’t add a lot of talent to the roster via free agency. There were the signings of center Tyler Biadasz (Commanders) and guard Cole Strange (Dolphins) as the team looked to rebuild the interior of its offensive line.

Chargers doubled their pleasure at tight end in free agency

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There were also the additions of two experienced tight ends, each with a different set of skills. Standout blocker Charlie Kolar comes over from the Baltimore Ravens via a three-year contract. In early May, nine-year veteran David Njoku, cut loose by the Cleveland Browns, is now a member of Jim Harbaugh’s club. Over the past two seasons, the 2023 Pro Bowler combined to play in just 23 regular-season games. However, nine of his 97 receptions resulted in touchdowns.

Meanwhile, you could make a very strong case that the Bolts’ most crucial offseason addition was new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He will make good use of not only an improved offensive line but the talents of Kolar and Njoku as well.

Chargers’ TE Oronde Gadsden II comes off a solid debut season

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Speaking of tight ends, analysts Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus came out with their Top 32 rankings for the position entering the upcoming season. While the former Raven and the ex-Brown didn’t make the list, the Chargers were represented by a 2025 fifth-round draft choice who opened some eyes during his rookie campaign.

A year ago, Hortiz used the 165th overall pick to select Oronde Gadsden II, who wound up in the No. 23 spot in Wasserman’s and Chadwick’s rankings. “Gadsden impressed during his rookie campaign. The former Syracuse Orange’s 664 receiving yards were 11th in the NFL, while his 71.5 PFF receiving grade was a Top 20 mark as well. Yet Gadsden also had the second-worst PFF run-blocking grade of any tight end in the league (32.5).

Promising TE Oronde Gadsden II showed some big-play ability in 2025

Oronde Gadsden II



Buy the fear. Gadsden had a few spike weeks in the middle of the season.



- 650 + yards in his rookie season - David Njoku has exceeded that once in his career

- Converted WR with a huge frame who can be utilized in a wide variety of ways pic.twitter.com/UpGSWJxeOz — Start Sit 'Em (@StartSitEmFF) May 13, 2026

Hence the free-agent addition of Kolar. All told, Gadsden played in 15 regular-season games and made seven starts. His aforementioned yardage total as well as his 49 receptions were fourth on the team. The 6’5”, 236-pound performer not only reached the end zone three times, he averaged 13.6 yards per catch and was the only Chargers’ tight end to catch a touchdown pass this past season.

Perhaps if the talented Gadsden improves on his blocking this upcoming season, he could wind up climbing up a list led by San Francisco’s George Kittle, Arizona’s Trey McBride and AFC West rival Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Meanwhile, the Chargers may have the most diverse tight end room in the league, and it could add up to big things for quarterback Justin Herbert and Harbaugh's club this upcoming season.