Trade Proposal Has Michael Pittman Jr. to Bolts, Quentin Johnston to Colts

In Week 7 of 2025, the Indianapolis Colts dealt the Los Angeles Chargers a 38-24 loss at SoFi Stadium. Now an NFL writer has proposed a deal between Jim Harbaugh’s club and Shane Steichen’s team.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report has come up with a trade that each NFL team should make. This deal would involve swapping a pair of pass-catchers. The Chargers would receive 28-year-old wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Meanwhile, Chargers’ general manager Joe Hortiz would send a three-year wideout to Indianapolis, as well as a fifth-round draft choice as well.

Could Chargers and Colts Exchange Wide Receivers?

“Quentin Johnston has struggled to live up to expectations as a former first-round pick with the Chargers,” explained Ballentine. “Michael Pittman Jr. was passed by Alec Pierce in Indianapolis this season. A change of scenery for both receivers could be good for all involved.”

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) breaks Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (36) tackle and dives for the end zone in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It’s worth noting that while Pierce led the Colts with 1,003 receiving yards and averaged an amazing 21.3 yards per grab, Pittman led Steichen’s club in receptions (80) and touchdown catches (7). “Pittman might not have been Daniel Jones’s preferred target in Indy this season,” added Ballentine, “but he has two 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. Jim Harbaugh should like his blocking ability as well.

“Johnston has eight touchdowns in each of his last two seasons,” stated Ballentine, “but he’s going to be due for a contract extension after this season. The Chargers might see this as a good time to leverage his production to upgrade the spot in a trade. Pittman’s physicality would fit into Jim Harbaugh’s ethos and the Colts would free up $24 million in cap space to secure Pierce’s contract extension.”

Sep 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Michael Pittman Would Be an Ideal Target for Justin Herbert

Johnston will enter his fourth NFL season in 2026, but it’s worth a reminder that the Chargers have not made a decision to date regarding his fifth-year option. One of the criticism of the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been consistency. In three seasons, he’s averaged 13.0 per reception and 18 of his 144 catches have gone for scores. However, he also owns a so-so 59.5 catch percentage.

On the other hand, Pittman has totaled 485 catches for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns in 95 regular-season contests. What stands out about the 6’4”, 223-pound target is an impressive 68.4 career catch percentage. With the exception of his rookie campaign in 2020, Pittman has been targeted at least 110 times in each of his last five seasons.