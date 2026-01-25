Chargers Likely to Part Ways With $20M Bust Free-Agent Signing

Not all free agent signings work out. The Los Angeles Chargers haven't been known to be big spenders during the Joe Hortiz/Jim Harbaugh era. Despite having plenty of cap space last offseason, the biggest deal they shelled out was $20 million over two years for Mekhi Becton.

Becton, a former first-round pick of the New York Jets, didn't work out at all as a tackle in the Big Apple. In 2024, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and made the switch to right guard. Talk about a career-saving move, as Becton and the Eagles would go on to win the Super Bowl, with him playing a huge role in their success.

He was seen as a player who had a career resurgence. Becton's play in 2024 landed him a deal with the Chargers in 2025, one that they likely regret now. Luckily, it wasn't a massive deal that will hinder them down the line, but the Becton signing is one the Chargers would like to have back.

Tony Pauline reported that he's hearing the Chargers will cut ties with their prized free agent from a year ago.

Mekhi Becton's Chargers tenure coming to an end

Mekhi Becton falloff needs to be studied man… pic.twitter.com/YalZP1WBuJ — ChargersWorld (@ChargersWorld) December 17, 2025

"After seemingly turning his career around, word at the Shrine Bowl is that Mekhi Becton has reverted to his former ways, and the Los Angeles Chargers will opt out of the final year of his contract," Pauline wrote. "The Chargers can opt out of the second year of his deal, and people at the Shrine Bowl tell me that’s exactly what will happen."

Becton started 15 games for the Bolts but was one of the worst guards in the NFL. He surrendered 37 pressures, three sacks and seven QB hits.

The salary cap ramifications actually work in the Chargers' favor, as they'll save $10 million with just $2.5 million in dead money. With $80 million to work with, that would shoot to $90 million with a Becton release.

It's a move the Chargers need to make.

