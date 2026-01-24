Jesse Minter Leaves Chargers for Ravens, These Free Agents May Follow

The Los Angeles Chargers are officially looking for a new defensive coordinator. Jesse Minter was announced as the Baltimore Ravens successor to John Harbaugh on Thursday and is taking over as the franchise's head coach.

Minter will be heading across the country and may take several members of the Chargers coaching staff with him. In similar situations, oftentimes, free agents who thrived with the departing coach will follow as well.

The Chargers have a significant number of players who will officially be free agents at the start of the new league. The connections between the Chargers and Ravens franchises are strong, even with the departure of Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's brother, John. It makes sense that several of Los Angeles' free agents will make the trip across the country to Baltimore.

Free agents who may become Ravens

Khalil Mack

The biggest name of the group is obviously Khalil Mack. It may be reading too much into Mack's locker clean-out day interview, but he seemed oddly at peace and spoke about the Chargers more so in a past tense than a present.

Mack is an NFL veteran and has contemplated retirement before. However, he is still playing at an elite level and is a cornerstone of the Chargers' defense in terms of leadership. There is not denying the back to back playoff losses hit the team hard. Many other players such as Mack's understudy Tuli Tuipulotu spoke of pure disappointment to not get Mack a playoff win.

Mack may decide to hang up the cleats on his Hall of Fame career, but he may also give it one more shot. Minter valued Mack's presence and leadership, if Mack decides to keep playing, he may choose to take part in the new leadership in Baltimore.

Odafe Oweh

Yes, that Odafe Oweh. The same one the Ravens fan base trashed for not being productive in Baltimore and went without a sack before being traded to Los Angeles. The reality is, Oweh had the talent, and Jesse Minter unlocked it. Oweh had a sack on the first snap he took as a member of the Chargers.

new guy on third down >>>



📺 | @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/EfPTj3Brlm — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 12, 2025

It would be comical to see fans in Baltimore react to Oweh's return. The bottom line is Oweh, under Minter, earned a huge payday. Minter used him in a 3 man rotation and allowed Oweh to terrorize quarterbacks with three edge rushers on the field.

Teair Tart

Teair Tart found his home in Los Angeles. After bouncing around the league to a degree, Tart arrived in Los Angeles and was immediately unlocked. He became a viral sensation this season after slapping Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The NFL fined #Chargers DT Teair Tart $12,172 for unnecessary roughness — smacking #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in the facemask last week in Brazil.



Tart wasn’t ejected. But he was flagged, and now fined.



pic.twitter.com/LHStQprYth — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2025

Tart may have gone viral in week one, but he put together a fantastic season in the trenches and earned himself a big pay increase. The Ravens have question marks on their defensive line given multiple injuries and one which may force a retirement. Tart excelled under Jesse Minter and may ultimately be given a choice between the Chargers and Ravens.

Other free agents that could possibly find a home with the Ravens

Cornerback Benjamin St Juste

Linebacker Denzel Perryman

Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips

Cornerback Deane Leonard

Defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand

