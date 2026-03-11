Chargers Updated OL Depth Chart Includes Four Former First Round Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers came into the offseason desperately needing to improve their offensive line again. Injuries led to various combinations seemingly every week, leading to poor play across the board. It didn't help that the Chargers' top two tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt both went down with season-ending injuries.

The ripple effect bled into every position on the line, creating a nightmare scenario for Justin Herbert every time he would drop back. Expecting to get both Slater and Alt back in 2026, the Chargers needed to place a priority along the interior. Bradley Bozeman's retirement and the release of Mekhi Becton allowed for some agreements to take place before the new league year on Wednesday at 4pm ET.

Last week, the Chargers inked center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal. That was arguably their best move so far, as the Bolts landed a former Pro Bowl center for a fraction of the price it would've taken to land Tyler Linderbaum. Speaking of Linderbaum, he landed within the division with the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year deal worth $27 million annually. The Chargers were never going that high.

On Tuesday, they agreed to terms with former first-round pick Cole Strange. The Chargers also brought back Trevor Penning and handed Trey Pipkins III a 2 year, $10 million deal. With moves already being made, here's a look at the updated Chargers' offensive line depth chart.

Chargers OL depth chart has 4 1st rounders

Here's where the Chargers currently stand with their offensive line:

LT: Rashawn Slater, Austin Deculus

LG: Trevor Penning, Branson Taylor

C: Tyler Biadasz, Josh Kaltenberger

RG: Cole Strange, Ben Cleveland

RT: Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins III

Slater, Penning, Strange and Alt are all former 1st round picks.

Obviously, not much depth at the moment. The Chargers also just can't roll into 2026 with Penning and Strange as their starting guards. They'll certainly get a chance to compete for those jobs in training camp, but competition needs to be brought in.

There's still some solid guards left in free agency. Names such as Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, Kevin Zeitler and Dylan Parham are out there to be signed. The Chargers still have plenty of cap space to upgrade their interior.