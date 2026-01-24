Are Chargers Team to Watch if Dolphins Cut Tyreek Hill?

Will the Los Angeles Chargers want to keep an eye on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill this offseason?

The Chargers caught the attention of Hill when they brought on Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator (reportedly, anyway).

Hill currently remains under contract with the Dolphins, but it’s one of those predictable NFL situations, as it’s obvious that won’t be the case for long.

That’s an idea that picked up traction recently when Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins will "almost assuredly" cut Hill before a roster bonus due on March 13.

No wonder: If the Dolphins let that roster bonus go through, he’d be a $51.9 million cap hit next year. There are creative ways to probably get around such things, but for a Dolphins team looking to reset, it feels like a full-blown split is on the way.

Case for and against Tyreek Hill to the Chargers

Never forget that Tyreek Hill had an explosive catch (15+ yds) on 9.2% of his routes in 2022-2023 (10.6% single season in 2023) with McDaniel orchestrating the offense.



His average with Mahomes/Reid was 4.5%, best single season was 5.6%. — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) January 8, 2026

The case for Hill to the Chargers isn’t that hard to figure out. Back in 2023, he racked up 1,799 yards and 13 scores, his fourth straight season north of the 1,200-yard mark. Things went off course after that, in part because of a miserable quarterback situation in Miami.

But Hill is a fun idea in a Justin Herbert-run offense with McDaniel calling the plays. There’s no denying it. Especially if he needs to take a cheaper one-year, prove-it deal.

That is, until we start talking about the reasons to be against the move.

Hill will turn 32 in March. He underwent surgery in September after the dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, though says he’s on track for a Week 1 return in 2026.

There’s also the current roster to think about. Ladd McConkey is a No. 1 who was misused by Greg Roman last year. Quentin Johnston is a former first-rounder with a role to play. And Tre Harris was a second-round rookie who flashed. They also have breakout rookie Oronde Gadsden at tight end, plus whatever they add via the draft or free agency soon.

The Chargers adding Hill would be a luxury gamble. If it’s a cheaper move and doesn’t stop them from making other moves for the offense, then it’s not a terrible idea. But it’s also an extremely unlikely one, no matter how much the news cycle draws the obvious lines from Hill to McDaniel.

