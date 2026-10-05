The Morning-After Thunder: Chargers Show Signs of Life, Too Little Too Late, Now 0-4

The Los Angeles Chargers dragged a banged-up roster to Lumen Field in Seattle to try to find themselves and pull their season from the darkness enveloping them. They fell further down the dark hole against the Seahawks in the first half but now head home with signs of life and at a confusing point moving forward.

Quarterback Justin Herbert continues to look lost and the worst he's looked in his NFL career. Herbert threw a terrible interception on the first play from scrimmage. and another later in the second quarter that was worse than the first.

The defense, for the second week in a row, came for a fist fight against the defending Super Bowl champions. The offense and special teams put them into indefensible positions all game. Seattle's first touchdown came off the defense shutting down Sam Darnold and the Seahawks deep in their own territory and on the ensuing punt, the ball bounced off of returner Derius Davis' chest and the Seahawks recovered the ball just outside of the 20-yard line. Seattle scored on the next play.

Los Angeles' defense appeared to react all game with pure exasperation when the offense or special teams left them in terrible positions. After the muffed punt and interceptions, the defense seemed to put up little fight immediately after and the Seahawks scored almost instantly. Outside of those moments, the defense went to absolute war to try to keep the game within reach.

For the second week in a row, the Chargers offense couldn't move the ball with any level of consistency and finished the first half with less than 100 yards of total offense. Justin Herbert had a big scramble near the end of the half to get the Chargers within field goal range to get to six points to cut the lead to 20-6.

The Seahawks opened up the second half with a touchdown drive and the Chargers looked helpless, until they didn't. Justin Herbert unlocked something in the second half, he took started scrambling around and simply engaged playmaker mode and started running around instead of staying locked into the offense and playbook.

The offensive line started to drop left and right, literally. Right tackle Joe Alt went down with a neck injury, left guard Trevor Penning went down with a head injury, their replacements were rookies Travis Burke and Logan Taylor. Herbert ended up taking a nasty lower-leg hit from Seahawks edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence which resulted in a 15-yard roughing penalty and several plays later he took another massive hit courtesy of defensive lineman Derrick Hall, which appeared to hurt the same ribs he cracked a few years back. The hit did draw another 15-yard roughing call. Trey Lance warmed up but Herbert was not coming out.

The offense suddenly had life. Kimani Vidal scored on an angry run nearly stating with his play that he was sick and tired of this and was not going to be denied. The Chargers offense went down and scored on their next drive, this time capping off the drive with an Omarion Hampton angry run. Left tackle Rashawn Slater was injured and exited the play before the score, the Chargers were out of reserve offensive lineman.

Hampton's score came behind rookie lineman Logan Taylor swapped from left guard where he originally replaced Trevor Penning, over to left tackle, Jake Slaughter shifted to left guard, undrafted rookie Jacob Spomer took over at center, Cole Strange held down the right guard spot and rookie Travis Burke stayed at right tackle for this play.

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The Chargers eventually got the ball back, down by ten. Herber and the offense faced a tough fourth and down deep near their own endzone and Herbert escaped the pocket and made a merculean throw deep and wide receive Quentin Johnston leaped from the ashes of ruin and made a spectacular catch to keep the drive, and team alive. They quickly marched down the field, got close enough and made the smart decision to kick a field goal before the two-minute warning.

The defense showed up one final time and locked down the Seahawks and got the ball back to the offense with just under two minutes left in the game. The offensive line, almost entirely backups, could not hold up for the final drive and Justin Hebert was strip sacked to end the game.

Following an uninspired first half that looked like it could have gotten out of hand, the Chargers found some life. It seemed to be driven by Herbert, he finally showed fight and a willingness to sacrifice himself to try to get back in the game no matter what.

This game could have easily shifted to a 2023 style Thursday night meltdown against the Raiders, but the team put their feet down and fought back. They didn't give up, but they are still 0-4.

The odds now for this season to be anything but a failure are near zero, so now what? They aren't giving up but they are severely injured, but it looks like their next opponents, the Denver Broncos are too.