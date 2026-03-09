Instant Grade: Chargers Agree To Terms With Charlie Kolar For Stellar Blocking

The Los Angeles Chargers made their first move of the free agency tampering period, agreeing to terms with former Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar on a three-year, $24.3 million deal.

Kolar is mainly known for his blocking, which is why the Chargers paid a premium for his services. While new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel won't bring a run-heavy approach as his predecessor Greg Roman did, the Chargers still need to make sure their rushing attack is up to par. With Omarion Hampton set to come back healthy for Year 2 and possibly Kimani Vidal as well, the Chargers need to fortify the blockers in front.

It began last week when they inked center Tyler Biadasz to a three-year deal as well. As the Chargers are still on the hunt for two starting guards, adding Kolar is basically the same as adding an offensive lineman due to his blocking.

Chargers agree to terms with blocking TE Charlie Kolar

The Chargers are signing TE Charlie Kolar to a three-year $24.3 million contract that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid blocking tight end, sources tell The Insiders. @SteveCaric of @WassermanNFL negotiated the deal, which includes $17M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/4Hoi76juRq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

We're going to give this signing a 'B+' grade. It's not the sexy signing that most Chargers fans hoped to kick off free agency, but Kolar's abilities will come in handy more often than not. While not known for his receiving ability, Kolar technically is coming off of a career year.

In 2025, he caught 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Not eye-popping numbers by any means, but still the most production he's had in a single season. Kolar was part of a crowded tight end room in Baltimore, sitting behind star Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, who signed with the New York Giants.

However, Kolar was instrumental in helping the Ravens' rushing attack, especially once Derrick Henry arrived in 2024. Standing at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, the former 2022 4th round pick will have no issues helping create lanes for Hampton and the rest of the Chargers' run game this fall.