Takeaways: Chargers sleepwalk and get demoralized through AFC matchup against Jaguars
The Los Angeles Chargers appeared to be looking forward to their bye week in their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers appeared flat, disorganized and played uninspired football in this ugly loss to the Jaguars.
Takeaways from this loss
What can be said about the Chargers after this embarrassment?
Liam Coen is a step ahead of Jesse Minter
Last season, the Chargers defense was humiliated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their then offensive coordinator Liam Coen. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers hung 40 points and 506 yards on the Chargers defense.
The attack in 2024 was mirrored with Coen's new team as the Jaguars did not allow the Chargers defense off the field in this beatdown. The Chargers defense has thrived by getting off the field on third downs and getting the ball back to the offense for more opportunities. The defense came in to the game with the fourth best third-down conversion rate at just over 35.71%. The Jaguars were 5/7 on third downs until garbage time.
The Jaguars rushing attack demoralized the Chargers defensive front seven and continued churing out big gains and first downs on the ground. The Jaguars ground game was enhanced by the Chargers offense's inability to maintain control and put long drives together. Jacksonville held the ball for 38 minutes.
East Coast Jekyll and Hyde
The Chargers have not been at their best when they travel East. Now with this embarrassment against Jacksonville, the Chargers have had lackluster performances against the Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans while losing to the New York Giants.
Questionable gameplan
The Chargers rushed newly acquired offensive lineman Trevor Penning into the starting lineup and the Chargers offense never looked on solid footing. A week after a successful run game against the Pittsburgh the Steelers, the Chargers looked overmatched in the trenches against the Jaguars.
The Chargers offensive line started the game with their 20th different offensive line combination of the year with Penning holding down the left tackle spot and quickly added their 21st when right guard Mehki Becton left the game and was replaced by backup Jamaree Salyer.
Justin Herbert ended the game as the lead rusher with 21 yards.
This disaster will linger
The Chargers have been up and down all year. They looked completely flat and unprepared this week. It appears the ghosts of the the Chargers Jacksonville past came back to haunt and humiliate them this week. The Chargers have the bye week to regroup, but they have a tough stretch and need to get their game back.
The Chargers looked unmotivated and unprepared this week. The Chargers still have a 71% chance to make the playoffs based on the Athletic's playoff predictor. Los Angeles needs to rest and figure out their next steps.
