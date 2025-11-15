Chargers QB Justin Herbert has analysts sounding delusional trying to discredit him
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looked like an MVP to start the season, taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil before locking up three straight wins in the AFC West.
Herbert’s offensive line has since collapsed, losing the best starting offensive tackle duo in the NFL for the season, with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt lost. Mekhi Becton, the team’s biggest signing in free agency and the only attempt at upgrading a bad interior, has been in and out of the lineup by the week, if not by the snap.
Things have been so dire that in Week 11, the Chargers will use their 20th combination of linemen so far this season.
The fact Herbert’s still succeeding, playing at a high level and has his Chargers at 7-3, clearly, is driving sports analysts mad.
As usual, the best example comes from the First Things First crew headed up by Nick Wright and others. This week, some of them tried to argue that Herbert doing well is proof that his offensive line is doing just fine.
These are attention-baiting segments, of course. But it just goes to show, at least partially, why the national narrative around Herbert continues to be what it is:
The reality, with some funny commentary from Pat McAfee:
Herbert’s line is easily the worst in the NFL. Bobby Hart was just signed off the street a few weeks ago to start. They can’t trust depth names like Foster Sarell to play tackle. Trey Pipkins, the swing backup promoted once Slater went down, has been hurt. Austin Deculus, traded for just before the season, has been a disaster.
Herbert being healthy and using his legs to extend plays, somehow, is getting used against him in national media right now, and it’s not necessarily an argument you see to knock other names like Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
All Herbert can do is keep playing at a high level and make himself undeniable. Chargers fans know fully well just how much the team will overhaul the poor line unit in the offseason, regardless.
