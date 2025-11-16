NFL fines Steelers for dirty hit on Chargers QB Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are nearly a week removed from their Sunday night beatdown of the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chargers did not leave the contest unscathed. Quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to come up limping in the second quarter and needed his ankles taped before the next offensive series.
The play where Herbert was banged up came on a sack from Steelers edge rusher Nick Herbig. Herbert stepped up in the pocket and started to scramble as Herbig looped around from behind him and used a blatant illegal hip drop tackle to bring down Herbert. Herbig landed on Herbert's trapped legs.
The play was not flagged by officials on the field by the NFL did choose to levy a fine for the dirty tackle
The game between the Chargers and Steelers was a primetime matchup for Sunday Night Football. Fans of all walks noticed the hip drop and were shocked it was not called on the field.
Chargers head coach noted after the game at his post game press conference that the Herbig play wasn't the only questionable hit on the Chargers franchise quarterback.
“I've got another opinion on that, I just don’t want to say it publicly,” Harbaugh said. “A lot of times the ball is already out and he's getting hit. He got hi-lowed, he got hit low a couple times. I think that needs to be looked at”.
Herbert himself acknowledged after the game that he let the referees know when he felt some hits were late.
The Chargers will be starting their 20th offensive line combination against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. Opposing defenses have been getting extra shots at Herbert and he and coach Harbaugh need to advocate for better enforcement on those late or dirty hits.
