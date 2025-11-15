Chargers get a shocking, bold breakout candidate for second half of season
The Los Angeles Chargers have perhaps the worst injury luck in the NFL this season. Not only did they lose running back Najee Harris for the year and rookie Omarion Hampton for an extended period, the offensive line has taken even more major hits.
Justin Herbert's two top tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both gone for the season. Slater tore his patellar tendon before the regular season even began and Alt suffered a high right ankle sprain in Week 9. Prized free agent signing Mekhi Becton has also been in and out of the lineup all year for different reasons.
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, with the Chargers making a few moves. One of them was acquiring former first-round tackle Trevor Penning from the New Orleans Saints. Penning hadn't exactly lived up to his draft pedigree, which is how the Chargers were able to get him for just a 2027 sixth-round pick.
RELATED: Chargers roster move brings back a fan favorite for another chance
As the Bolts prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, Penning was tabbed as the team's breakout candidate, according to Bleacher Report.
Trevor Penning listed as Chargers breakout candidate
RELATED: Chargers make another change to OL as they seek revenge on Jaguars
"Penning never played up to his draft status as a 2-22 first-round pick with the New Orleans Saints," wrote Kristopher Knox. "Under head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Mike Devlin, he will have a chance to revitalize his career over the next two months—longer, if L.A. can go deep in the postseason."
Penning was moved to guard with the Saints in an attempt to see if he could excel on the inside. That clearly didn't work as well as they'd hoped, which is why he's now a Charger. As crazy as it sounds, Penning is the Chargers' best option at tackle now.
The Bolts now have veteran Bobby Hart and Penning set to protect Herbert on the outside. Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman and Becton remain the interior protectors, barring any more injuries.
A breakout from Penning would do wonders for the Chargers going forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Bold predictions for Chargers' upcoming crucial matchup: Newly acquired talent makes his debut
Justin Herbert takes hit for soft schedule, turnover woes in MVP conversation
Chargers getting upset by Jaguars in Week 11 predicted by NFL analysts
Quentin Johnston injury update: Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR for Week 11
Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news, reports on Chargers WR, Week 11