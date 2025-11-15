NFL world highly skeptical of Justin Herbert’s brother, who apparently plays for Jags
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert apparently has a brother playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Apparently, because the NFL world clearly isn’t convinced this is real.
Admittedly, Herbert doesn’t get a ton of national PR. His brother, Patrick, even less. So the fact this is a storyline before the Chargers take on the Jaguars in a recent playoff disaster rematch for Los Angeles is blowing the minds of many.
While everyone knows the story of Justin by now, Patrick is a newcomer to the national spotlight. He’s a member of the Jaguars’ practice squad, plays tight end and is an undrafted rookie who spent six years with the Oregon Ducks.
Who is Justin Herbert’s brother?
Onlookers might not be sold on the sudden Hebert Bros. thing.
But Patrick? He’s handling the spotlight pretty much like one has come to expect from Justin, too.
"It's awesome," Patrick said, according to Alec Dietz of the Eugene Register-Guard. "I think we kind of take it for granted sometimes looking at him and being like, 'oh, he's been in the league for five or six years, whatever.' And I think it's a big accomplishment. That's really cool."
We’ll see whether the Jaguars elevate Patrick from the practice squad in the name of cool football moments. One doesn’t have to look hard to find people wanting the Chargers to eventually find a way to add Patrick, too, so Justin can throw him a score.
Until then, here are some of the funny reactions to the world just now finding out that Justin Herbert, indeed, has a brother playing in the NFL:
