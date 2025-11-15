Chargers have fantasy football's top sleeper add... and it's not who you think
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best defenses in the NFL. That's thanks to coordinator Jesse Minter, as he's established himself as a top assistant in his second year with the Chargers. Minter has his unit playing fast, physical and fundamentally sound every week.
It was extremely evident in Week 10, as the Chargers defense completely shut down Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Rodgers went 16/31 for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Chargers held D.K. Metcalf to just three catches for 35 yards, as he was their leading receiver on the night, tied with Roman Wilson.
The Chargers defense will look to replicate that success again this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've been on a tear recently, specifically when it comes to fantasy football. When looking at Week 11 picks and predictions, ESPN suggested users to consider picking up the Chargers defense going forward.
Chargers defense tabbed as fantasy football must-add
"The Chargers' defense has scored at least 13 fantasy points in two of their past three games," wrote Eric Moody. "Los Angeles has held opposing QBs to a 38% completion rate while under pressure this season, the third-lowest mark in the league. The Chargers have also allowed just one passing touchdown and forced five interceptions on deep throws, the best ratio in the NFL. Even more impressive, they've recorded nine interceptions while rushing only four defenders, tied for the most in the league."
This came from the fantasy nugget section of the Chargers-Jaguars game prediction. The Bolts have a chance to take advantage of a rather underwhelming Jacksonville offense. They lost rookie Travis Hunter for the remainder of the year due to injury. The big kicker here is that Trevor Lawrence hasn't looked great.
Lawrence has thrown for just under 2,000 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Three weeks ago, he had a sub-50 completion percentage against the Los Angeles Rams and has thrown for two touchdowns to the same amount of interceptions since.
This is an opportunity for the Chargers to impose their will once again. Adding them to your lineup this week could be huge.
