Early Signs Point to Major Role for Rookie Akheem Mesidor With Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will throw first-round rookie Akheem Mesidor into the fire right away.

That much seemed obvious when the Chargers went and got Mesidor out of Miami in the opening round, as opposed to attacking the offensive line like many outsiders thought they might.

Viewed as an “older” prospect (fair: he could be looking at a fifth-year option near the age of 30), the Chargers clearly hope that Mesidor is pro-ready and can join the Khalil Mack-led rotation on the edge right from Week 1.

Early OTA and minicamp returns suggest that is fully in the works.

NFL minicamp takeaways include Chargers rookie plans

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mesidor’s name was all over Chargers minicamp work as he joined the fray for a defense starting over with a new coordinator.

Those in charge of the defense certainly have big plans for him.

"That's what I see when I look at him," new Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary told Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "I see a guy that is going to walk in here, compete with everybody and is already at a place mentally where he approaches the game as a pro."

The Chargers lost coordinator Jesse Minter and pass-rusher Odafe Oweh this offseason. O’Leary’s plan is continuity, considering he worked under Minter in Los Angeles in the past.

But for that to work, Mesidor needs to step in and play a bit of the Oweh role. The Chargers front office didn’t want to pay up in free agency after Oweh came over via trade and enjoyed a breakout.

So, it’s up to Mesidor’s skills to save the day while he adapts to the pros.

"His pass rush technique," O'Leary said. "You talk about how he uses his hands, the leverage he plays with, how he attacks different tackles in different ways, his timing, his get-off, how he can move into the interior in his pass rush.”

It’s risky, but Mesidor won't be alone. He’s got Mack leading the way, plus contract extension candidate Tuli Tuipulotu playing a huge dose of snaps. Veteran Bud Dupree is there to offer guidance, provided he can make the final 53 as they keep hoping for more from Kyle Kennard and college free agent Nadame Tucker.

Regardless, the obvious plan from the moment the Chargers drafted Mesidor continues to take shape in Los Angeles. There’s no reason to expect that to change upon the arrival of training camp. If anything, that plan should only ramp up more.

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