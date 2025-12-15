Chargers sweep Chiefs for the first time in over a decade

The Los Angeles Chargers marched into Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City to face their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, on a frigid December day. The Chargers head home with a 16-13 victory in a hard fought, hard hitting battle.

The Chargers and Chiefs rivalry has been fairly lopsided in favor of Kansas City since the arrival of Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chargers are 7-19 against the Chiefs under Reid.

Chargers sweep the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since 2013

The Chargers victory marks an interesting parallel with the Chiefs and Reid's first seasons as head coach. Reid took over in 2013 and was swept by the Chargers in first season. Reid and Chiefs swept the Chargers in 2014, Reid's second season with Kansas City.

Jim Harbaugh was hired as the Chargers head coach before the 2024 season. The Chargers dropped both contests to the Chiefs in 2024. They have now swept the Chiefs in Harbaugh's second year at the helm.

The Chargers and Chiefs rivalry may be entering a new chapter with this win and the results of the 2025 season.

Chargers officially eliminate the Chiefs from the playoffs

The Chargers have knocked the Chiefs out of the 2025 playoffs. The victory paired with wins from the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans mathematically eliminated the Chiefs from contention.

Entering the game, the Chiefs playoff hopes were barely hanging on. Kansas City faced 42 different elimination scenarios based on a loss or a tie in today's game.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs have not missed the playoffs since 2014. They will miss the playoffs for the first time since Travis Kelce's first year playing and the first time in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' career.

For the first time since 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs will not make the playoffs. 😳 pic.twitter.com/uRQHbgo0fE — theScore (@theScore) December 14, 2025

Final matchup between Derwin James and Travis Kelce

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have had several epic battles since James entered the NFL in 2018. Kelce now has an 18-5 record against the Chargers.

Kelce contemplated retirement after last season's loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has said he will consider his options at the end of the season.

This may have been the final time Kelce and James will face off against each other. It seems poetic that the game ends with a James interception while covering Kelce.

Derwin James calls game ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Gk2w72ndE6 — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

Next steps

The Chargers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in the early window on Sunday December 21st.

The Chiefs head to Nashville to take on the Titans in the early window on December 21st before having a short week against the Denver Broncos on Christmas

