Ladd McConkey injury updates: Latest news, buzz on Chargers WR for Week 15 vs Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers came out victorious in Week 14, taking down the defending champion Eagles in overtime to move to 9-4. It came with a price, as multiple Chargers are banged up heading into Week 15's matchup against the division rival Chiefs.

The Bolts have an opportunity to end the Chiefs' season, as they're 6-7 and likely not making the playoffs for the first time in what feels like forever. The Chargers are still chasing the 11-2 Broncos for the division crown, but remain firm in the AFC playoff race with four games left.

Justin Herbert has been the major talking point, as he underwent surgery for a fracture in his non-throwing hand less than two weeks ago. Herbert played in Week 14 and will be good to go once again, as the team hopes he can continue to progress while nursing an injury.

His top target in Ladd McConkey came away from Week 14 injured as well. McConkey was listed on the injury report with a foot issue, being a limited participant throughout the week of practice. Here's the latest on McConkey's status for Week 15.

Ladd McConkey injury updates

Update: McConkey is off the injury report and should be good to go for Week 15 with no designation.

McConkey was limited in practice.

Justin Herbert & Ladd McConkey are good to go Sunday in KC.



Quentin Johnston is questionable.



The final #Chargers Injury Report of Week 15. ⬇️https://t.co/ltDB3vEIjR pic.twitter.com/JGVBhtbTN7 — Eric Smith (@Eric_L_Smith) December 12, 2025

The Chargers couldn't afford to lose even more on offense, as McConkey leads the team with 695 receiving yards. He wasn't the only receiver listed on the injury report, however, as two of McConkey's complements are dealing with issues as well.

Derius Davis was ruled out with an ankle injury. Quentin Johnston was listed as questionable with a groin injury. With two missed practices and being limited on Friday, it isn't looking good for Johnston. Keenan Allen was technically on the injury report, but only due to receiving a veteran rest day earlier in the week.

Who would be able to step up in the case Johnston can't go? Luckily, the Chargers have Tre Harris waiting in the wings for an opportunity just like this. Harris, the Chargers' second-round pick back in April, has 20 catches for 185 yards and a touchdown this season. Last week against the Eagles, he had just one catch for 18 yards.

Harris has played just 42% of offensive snaps this season. His weekly numbers could go up on Sunday if Johnston doesn't play.

