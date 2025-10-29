Chargers could target Saints for under-the-radar NFL trade deadline deal
The Los Angeles Chargers have already proven to be buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. A few weeks back, the Bolts acquired pass rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.
They have until next Tuesday at 4pm ET to make more moves and they certainly should. The area the Chargers need the most help at currently is along the offensive line, as they've been decimated by injuries across the board. Of course, the shortage of good offensive lineman in the NFL has teams hesitant to let go of anyone, but it's not impossible.
The Bolts could scour floundering teams to help their offensive line situation. How about the New Orleans Saints? The 1-7 Saints could potentially have a fire sale ahead of Tuesday's deadline and there's one player in particular that would be a perfect fit for the Chargers.
Cesar Ruiz to the Chargers makes too much sense
The former 2020 first-round pick has allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits so far in 2025. Despite their disappointing record, the Saints have talented players that will most certainly draw interest on the trade market, Ruiz included.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said, "the sense is the Saints will at least listen to offers on certain players. Teams I've spoken to are under the impression that guard Cesar Ruiz might be available at the right price." So, the Chargers won't exactly be acquiring Ruiz at a steal in this scenario.
If the opportunity is there for the Chargers to acquire Ruiz, they should jump on it immediately. Zion Johnson hasn't been good and Mekhi Becton hasn't exactly impressed after being handed a large contract in the offseason. Jamaree Salyer has also looked terrible when on the field.
The good news is that Ruiz has versatility along the interior, including center. Chargers fans have been clamoring for a change at center and Ruiz could provide that if the team decided to play him there.
This seems like a trade the Chargers should be all over.
