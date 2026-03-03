Chargers' Top Free Agency Target Could Be Unexpected Steelers Player

The Los Angeles Chargers may need to think outside the box this offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Specifically on offense, the Chargers failed to have any standout performers in 2025, as there were no 1,000-yard rushers or receivers.

That should change in 2026 under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who will bring his high-powered system from Miami to Los Angeles. With free agency set to begin next week, the Chargers will need to supply McDaniel with players to fit his scheme. In Miami, McDaniel had some stellar players to work with such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane.

The Chargers don't currently employ a player of their caliber yet. That should change soon, but they'll need to also focus on other productive players to fit McDaniel's system. There can't be star players at each position, but the Chargers could find some underrated names to help the offense reach the next level.

Daniel Popper of the Athletic mentioned that he expects the Chargers to look heavily at running back and tight end in free agency. The one player he namedropped would be an interesting addition.

Kenneth Gainwell to Chargers could happen

Kenneth Gainwell | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Kenneth Gainwell was selected No.150 overall in 2021 by the Philadelphia Eagles. He established himself as a solid dual threat back, but then exploded in 2025 once joining the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gainwell recorded 1,023 scrimmage yards, with 537 of those on the ground and 486 receiving.

Coming off of a career year, Popper thinks Gainwell would be a nice addition for the Chargers in their backfield. "The Chargers need a third back, and they will have options in free agency. One interesting name is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenneth Gainwell, who finished fifth among running backs in receiving yards last season. Gainwell is a versatile receiving piece. He is not as dangerous or capable as a runner. But he would be an intriguing fit behind Hampton and within offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme."

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wrote that the Steelers expect Gainwell to test the market and perhaps earn more than they can afford: "Gainwell is a complementary back and has never been a full-time starter in the league. But last season he at least showed what he can do when forced into that role. When Jaylen Warren did not play against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland, Gainwell responded with a career-high 99 yards rushing and caught six passes for 35 yards."

Spotrac has Gainwell's value set at $3 million annually, with a projected contract worth just under $6 million over 2 years. This could be a potential low risk, high reward signing, granted the Chargers use Gainwell correctly.