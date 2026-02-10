Mike McDaniel Brings Along Another Key Coach to Chargers
As expected, new Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel just keeps on bringing over coaches with him to his new gig.
The overhaul to the offensive coaching staff for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers had gone about as expected, with some old names leaving and McDaniel bringing on his own guys to fill out some of those spots.
By far the biggest exception was the unexpected hire of former NFL head coach Adam Gase, who had literally been out of the league for years before the Chargers apparently came calling.
Now, though, the Chargers get back to McDaniel’s familiar zone with the latest hire.
Chargers hire more coaches for Mike McDaniel, Jim Harbaugh
This time, the Chargers have addressed the running game with their latest hire.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Chargers will hire Dolphins run game specialist Chandler Henley.
Henley joined the Miami Dolphins in 2022 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. Before that, he had spotlighted at college stops like Yale before working with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2020.
Under McDaniel in Miami, Henley worked his way up to a senior assistant coaching spot. Now with McDaniel in Los Angeles, he’ll get to help steer a backfield led by first-round pick Omarion Hampton. His past fit working with tight ends makes him an interesting pairing with sophomore Oronde Gadsden, too.
While it pertains to the defensive side of the ball, the Chargers also apparently plan to hire Rutgers coach Julian Campenni to help with the defensive line.
Campenni will help out new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary, who is back from the college ranks, attempting to help the Chargers keep things going without Jesse Minter.
Notable Chargers coaching staff
- Head coach: Jim Harbaugh
- Offensive coordinator: Mike McDaniel
- Passing game coordinator: Marcus Brady
- Quarterbacks: Shane Day
- Defensive coordinator: Chris O'Leary
- Defensive line: Mike Elston
- Assistant defensive line: Will Tukuafu
- Special teams coordinator: Ryan Ficken
- Executive director of player performance: Ben Herbert
