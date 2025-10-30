Chargers trade rumor from ESPN could lead to deadline deals with Saints and Jets
The Los Angeles Chargers have two clear needs to address ahead of the NFL trade deadline at running back and offensive line.
The injuries to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton have left the cupboard bare at running back, although Kimani Vidal is doing better than anyone expected.
Even still, the Chargers could use more help there to support Vidal and provide some insurance for Hampton in case he gets hurt again down the road.
Along the offensive line, right tackle remains a question mark, as evidenced by the simple fact the Chargers are relying on Bobby Hart.
While he has played well early on, history suggests that won't last and we already know Trey Pipkins is no great shakes, either.
Thankfully, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers are looking for help at both positions.
"The Chargers are open to bringing in a running back and possibly an offensive lineman, though they are getting healthier there," Fowler reported.
Two teams that could have what the Chargers are looking for are the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.
Chargers fans already know where we're going with the Jets. They have Breece Hall, who is an electric running back who could immediately upgrade Los Angeles' offense.
The Jets need to trade Hall, even though it doesn't appear they are totally sold on doing so yet. Extending the running back would be a terrible idea given all of New York's needs in the midst of what should be a long rebuild, and letting him walk in free agency next year for nothing would be a colossal mistake.
Hall would give the Chargers a top-tier starter at running back for now and a perfect complement to Hampton upon his return.
In New Orleans, the Chargers should have their eyes on both tackle/guard Trevor Penning and guard Cesar Ruiz.
Fowler reports that teams believe Ruiz could be available at the trade deadline. Penning hasn't been mentioned in rumors, but given the fact that he's in the final year of his contract, he's definitely a logical trade candidate.
Los Angeles does have two solid guards, but Mekhi Becton has been on and off the field all season long, so some insurance is needed.
At tackle, Penning isn't guaranteed to shore up the right side, but he would give the Chargers another much-needed option and he also has some experience playing guard, so he offers a potential multi-position solution.
The real dream trade here is Hall, but if the Chargers are looking to add some reinforcements for the offensive line, they could do much worse than Penning and/or Ruiz.
