Marvin Harrison Jr. and 3 Emergency Chargers Trade Targets

With Mike McDaniel’s offense floundering and Justin Herbert lost at the wheel, the Los Angeles Chargers need help at wide receiver.

It was fun to think that McDaniel was the key about to unlock the untapped talents of names like Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith and even Quentin Johnston. Don’t forget rookie Brenen Thompson.

But reality has a way of hitting one in the jaw.

The Chargers are a massive flop through three games and the conversation has shifted to whether McDaniel should go get Odell Beckham Jr. or even someone like Tyreek Hill.

If trading for immediate help is the idea, though, the Chargers might do far better on the trade block.

Chargers emergency trade targets before deadline

Xavier Legette, WR, Carolina Panthers

Bit of an upside-minded idea here, but Xavier Legette is a former first-round pick who perhaps didn’t get a fair shake over his first two years in a rough situation. He’s since been passed by Tetairoa McMillan and others.

Even so, adding a 6’3” target who can command some respect from the defense could help space things out a bit for speedier underneath and middle-field guys like Ladd McConkey. Given the fact Legette has just two catches so far, the asking price wouldn’t be high.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns

How about veteran help?

Jerry Jeudy is now 27 years old, but he’s another former first-round pick who could thrive in a McDaniel system. It’s hard to get a read on his last few seasons given the disaster that was the quarterback situation in Cleveland. So, low asking price again, but a pretty appealing fit in the same space-creating offense as McConkey.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oh look, another reformer first-rounder who might need a change of scenery.

Brian Thomas Jr. had a 1,282-yard debut and Pro Bowl showing as a rookie in 2024, but hasn’t been the same since Liam Coen arrived as head coach one year later. Through three games in his third season, Thomas has just 12 targets while sitting behind at least two other names on the depth chart.

Granted, Thomas is just 23. He’s going to be pricier than most on this list. But the upside is super obvious and the help would be immediate. Pricey or not, there’s a ton of upside.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals

Here's the big one.

The fourth overall pick in 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn’t even looked like an engaged route-runner this year in Arizona. He’s a far cry from even his humble 885 yards and eight scores as a rookie. After three games, he’s sitting on just nine targets.

And yet, the mind wanders when it comes to Harrison getting a change of scenery, finding a little motivation and working in a McDaniel offense. His skill set is super obvious. There’s an alpha No. 1 in there somewhere. And ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it would only take a Day 3 pick.

Maybe that would ultimately backfire on the Chargers. But they’re 0-3 and rudderless, so they’re sort of a perfect match for Harrison right now from all angles.

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