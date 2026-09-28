Mike McDaniel Hands Bills the Game as Chargers Offense Fails Spectacularly to Deliver

The Los Angeles Chargers entered Sunday with multiple starters out on both sides of the ball. Now, they have fallen to 0-3 and their season may be be over. The Houston Texans are the only team since the playoff field has expanded to seven to make the playoffs after starting 0-3, they have actually done it twice. The odds for the Chargers to make the postseason are now nearly nonexistent.

Los Angeles' defense, called by a rookie defensive coordinator, made an impressive and victory-worthy stand against the NFL's most potent offense. The Chargers defense secured five turnovers and the offense, despite excellent field position, scored only 10 points. The defense came to play and brought every ounce of energy and fight to Western New York, the offense let them down.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense scored a touchdown on their opening drive following a recovered fumble on the first play of the game. That was the last time the Chargers found the endzone. At one point, the Chargers had a second-and-goal from the one -yard line and ended up being forced into kicking a field goal.

The Chargers offense still looks off. Procedural penalties continue to haunt them. To open the second half, the Chargers marched down the field and got into the redzone. They overcame back-to-back 10-yard penalties from Oronde Gadsden and Joe Alt that sent them into a second down and 26 to go that they miraculously converted. Justin Herbert was saved by a Buffalo penalty after throwing an interception in the endzone and got the ball at the three-yard line and a new set of downs. Omarion Hampton ran on first down to get to the one-yard line.

The Chargers had a second down and goal to go from the one-yard line and proceeded to get backed up to the eleven by back to back false starts and forced to kick a field goal. At this point, from the booth Tom Brady was nearly having a meltdown on the broadcast criticizing Mike McDaniel and the play calling.

I’ve heard Tom Brady confused at offensive play-calling before. He’s been downright baffled and irritated at Mike McDaniel and the #Chargers’ play-calling, particularly in the red zone. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2026

Tom Brady losing his mind on the broadcast at the Chargers play calling in the red zone there — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 27, 2026

The biggest struggle the Chargers offense experienced was a struggle for wide receivers to get open and the protection up front requiring extra help. Justin Herbert threw an interception in the endzone in the fourth quarter and it was a terrible decision on his part, but the Chargers were facing third down and struggling to score. On the play, none of the receivers appeared open.

Herbert is at fault for consistently throwing what some analysts have called angry throws or frustrated throws because the offense isn't working. McDaniel does not have the offense dialed in and the players are struggling to find their footing.

The defense got five turnovers against one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL. The Chargers had multiple opportunities to crack the game wide open and force the Bills back onto their heels. The Chargers offense failed to capitalize and left Josh Allen and the Bills too much time and gave them too many chances to stay in the game.

The Chargers had a chance to stay alive late in the fourth quarter, but the entire offense is playing on their heels, evidenced by another critical drop by perennial offender Quentin Johnston. The Chargers collective offensive ineptitude sent the Chargers to 0-3 with their season close to over and facing existential questions on the offense.