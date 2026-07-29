Chargers Training Camp Storylines Worth Watching Closest Right Away

The Los Angeles Chargers roll into training camp this week a new team.

Jim Harbaugh remains the head coach, but he did some very un-Jim Harbaugh-like things this offseason. Namely, in the way he said goodbye to an old friend like Greg Roman while bringing on a new wave of modern stylings with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Chargers also underwent a change at defensive coordinator under Harbaugh, too. Jesse Minter is off to serve as head coach elsewhere, so Harbaugh brought back Chris O’Leary from the college ranks to serve in the spot.

As such, there are some key storylines related to these changes worth watching as training camp starts.

Chargers keys to start training camp

Who starts to emerge at safety?

Safety isn’t as cut-and-dry as non-Chargers fans might think.

Derwin James fits on the depth chart there, but plays a more hybrid role near the line of scrimmage in the slot and even at linebacker. That will continue under O’Leary.

That means Elijah Molden is one starting “safety,” with the other spot possibly up for grabs. Fan favorite Tony Jefferson is back, but the Chargers have recent low-cost gambles on RJ Mickens and a few others who have panned out well.

And then there’s rookie draft pick Genesis Smith, whose elite athletic traits and sense for the ball could have him in the mix to steal snaps in a hurry. How it shakes out under a new, yet returning coach, is a point of emphasis.

What’s the deal at EDGE?

Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack are the centerpieces on the edge, obviously.

But it gets a little muddy after that.

The Chargers hope that first-round pick Akheem Mesidor can adapt to the pros quickly, hence them drafting an “older” prospect in the first place. They’re going to need it after choosing to let Odafe Oweh get away in free agency.

After those three, the Chargers still hope Kyle Kennard can reach for some of his expected draft upside. But Nadame Tucker, undrafted or not, could make some noise on the back end of the depth chart, especially after playing under O’Leary in college.

Things could get boring here for the Chargers, leading to someone like Bud Dupree getting cut. But Tucker making a push or Mesidor’s performance going dramatically in one direction or the other could steal the spotlight, too.

How Mike McDaniel’s signings take over

Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason was all about remaking McDaniel’s offense for Justin Herbert. It’s going to show up during training camp in a hurry.

McDaniel wanted Keaton Mitchell at running back and got him. The explosive back, provided he can stay healthy, could displace everyone not named Omarion Hampton, including Kimani Vidal.

McDaniel also hand-picked rookie wideout Brenen Thompson. Maybe he doesn't steal base-offense reps, but the McDaniel effect could mean unexpected things for the usual names like Quentin Johnston, especially with former second-rounder Tre Harris lurking as a breakout.

Then there’s tight end, where Oronde Gadsden should only continue to climb as a breakout. But McDaniel signed Charlie Kolar early in free agency, then added David Njoku late. Both guys could make some serious noise and have interesting usage.

Along the offensive line, the Chargers reset the interior with Tyler Biadasz at center and Cole Strange and rookie Jake Slaughter at the guard spots. How that shakes out in a new scheme is a highlight early.

It’s an overall scheme thing to watch, too. McDaniel even went out and got a new fullback with Alec Ingold, so how things shape up around Herbert (who retooled some of his throwing motions at his new coordinator’s orders) easily classifies as the top thing to watch all summer.

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