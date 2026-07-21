How to Attend Chargers Training Camp: Tickets, Parking and Fan Guide

The Los Angeles Chargers get training camp rolling on July 29, with players reporting before that date.

As always, Jim Harbaugh’s team will host training camp at The Bolt, with a brief annual trip to San Diego, plus a joint practice with another certain West Coast team. The franchise will also hold practices open to the public and special events. Harbaugh's changing up his practices, too.

Here’s a quick rundown of the schedule, parking, event info and more.

Chargers training camp events of note

NFL Training Camp: Back Together Weekend: August 1

Family Day: A Jr. Bolts Club Event: August 15

Women in Sports Day: A Chargers Social Club Event: August 16

The Chargers are going huge for Back Together Weekend. From the press release: “Highlights of the first weekend practice of training camp include a special pet adoption event, live DJ, poster giveaway for fans in attendance, food truck discounts, appearances by the Thunderbolts and an autograph signing with Chargers Legends prior to practice.”

The Jr. Bolts Club Event, as expected, will focus on kids with giveaways and fun stuff like face painting. Similar story with Women in Sports Day, including a Chargers Social Club event.

Chargers training camp schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, July 29 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, July 31 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Week 2

Monday, August 3 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Wednesday, August 5 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Saturday, August 8 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Sunday, August 9 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Week 3

Monday, August 10 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Tuesday, August 11 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^*

Saturday, August 15 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.^

Week 4

Monday, August 17 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.^

Tuesday, August 18 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.^*#

* Exclusive to Season Ticket Members

# Exclusive – Active-Duty Service Members & Veterans

^ Scheduled full-pad practice

Chargers training camp ticket info

training camp at The Bolt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pre-registration is necessary for tickets and covered seating and overall space is first-come, first-serve. Practices are limited to 2,000 attendees.

Registration for Week 1 practices started on July 20 and roll out on a weekly basis after that.

For the August 4 and August 5 practice San Diego sessions at Torero Stadium, attendance is free and exclusive merchandise will be available. Ditto for events like local food trucks and autograph sessions with players. The VIP section of the stadium will be reserved for active-duty service members.

Finally, August 11 and August 18 sessions are open exclusively to Season Ticket Founding Members.

Chargers training camp parking and gate info

The Bolt’s north-side gates off Nash St. will open one hour before each practice and offsite parking with a shuttle service and rideshare is included for $10.

Keep in mind that the clear bag policy is in effect and while fans can bring their own food and beverages, there will be on-site offerings as well.

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