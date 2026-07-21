Every Rookie to Watch During Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers' rookies will be reporting for their first NFL training camp on July 23rd. The rookies will garner significant attention during training camp as they transition to the elevated competition of the NFL.

Akheem Mesidor, Jake Slaughter and Brenen Thompson are the Chargers top draft picks who will be looking to make an early impact. There are also several undrafted free agents who hope to challenge for a spot on the 53-man roster. This camp will have several rookies who can dramatically impact roster decisions and storylines heading into the regular season and their performance during camp will draw extra attention. Let's dive into first-year players to keep eyes on.

2026 rookies to look out for and their potential impact

Akheem Mesidor

The Chargers selected Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in the first round in part due to his readiness to take the field and make an immediate impact as rookie. How Mesidor performs in camp can cause a chain reaction at the back end of the edge room. If he is ready to go, as expected, he, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu will form a formidable group of edge rushers, each capable of filling a starting role.

Assuming the top three edge rushers, including Mesidor, are all healthy and ready to contribute, how does that affect veteran Bud Dupree and 2025 fourth-round pick Kyle Kennard? Will the Chargers carry five edge rushers? Will undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker figure into the equation.

Jake Slaughter

Everyone from media pundits, draft experts and fans were begging the Chargers to draft interior offensive lineman. Joe Hortiz and the front office threw a curveball in drafting lifelong center Jake Slaughter to transition and compete for the starting left guard spot.

Offensive line expert Brandon Thorn recently mentioned the transition from center to guard is very difficult. Slaughter's growth and performance in camp will go a long way to settling the offensive line. Whether he earns the starting job or not will have ripple effects on the roster construction down the line.

Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine by officially logging a time of 4.26 seconds. Thompson's speed is not all that he brings to the table. He is a good route runner and has displayed elite deep ball tracking. He is a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's offense and McDaniel seemed to believe so as well.

“If you can find a way to get Brenen Thompson, I will take my shirt off in here.” — #Chargers OC Mike McDaniel.



The Chargers found a way to add the Mississippi State WR in Round 4 today.



McDaniel today: “If you're not fired up, you're dead.” pic.twitter.com/6cQJ4bbrpC — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) April 25, 2026

There is significant hype around Thompson and what he can add for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. How big can his role be in the offense and wide receiver room? The biggest question will be whether he can handle the violence of the NFL with his small size. Camp will answer those questions and he will have the opportunity to carve out an early role.

Travis Burke

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Travis Burke (77) during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Burke is a massive and violent offensive tackle out of Memphis whom the Chargers selected with their second pick in the fourth round. He is relatively raw and his selection provides depth for the Chargers offensive line who, after last season, can use all the depth they can find.

Camp will be important for Burke's development and the roster construction. Can he show that he is close to being ready to play a swing role or will he be essentially redshirted on the bench to give him a chance to develop? Will the Chargers have to carry an additional offensive lineman on the 53-man roster if Burke is not ready? Camp will answer these questions.

Genesis Smith

Safety Genesis Smith has the best chance to be the biggest shocker of all the rookies. He is loaded with tools and natural traits on the backend of coverage. But, Smith needs significant work as a tackler. Can he develop and clean up his tackling enough to see the field, camp will be a tough test for him.

Nick Barrett

The Chargers selected Nick Barrett out of South Carolina and expect him to play a role along the defensive line as a rookie. The Chargers have only five core defensive linemen, including Barrett. Barrett's play and progress in camp will be a big factor if the Chargers look to make any roster additions to the defensive tackle group before the season starts.

Logan Taylor

Logan Taylor is the first of two sixth-round offensive linemen the Chargers drafted. He is a versatile college veteran with multiple starts at every position but center. Will he be able to carve out a spot in a deep offensive line room? His versatility should help him in camp.

Nadame Tucker

Nadame Tucker is the undrafted free agent with the highest expectations. He was one of the top pass rushers in the country for Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary at Western Michigan. Can his explosive play force his way onto the 53-man roster? He will have to prove his one year of production at Western Michigan wasn't a fluke in camp.

Avery Smith

The Chargers did not draft any cornerbacks this year but Avery Smith out of Toledo was one of the top undrafted free agents available. Can he carve out a role and make the 53-man roster? The Chargers have had multiple undrafted defensive backs make the roster the past few seasons and Smith will have a chance to be the next in line.

Rodney Shelley

Rodney Shelley, from Georgia Tech, is another undrafted defensive back with potential, especially as a special teams player. The preseason games on top of camp performances will be huge for his chances.

Jacob Spomer

The Chargers only have one official center on the expected 53-man roster if second-round pick Jake Slaughter successfully converts to guard. Jacob Spomer out of Fresno State is an ideal wide-zone-style center. Depending on what happens on the roster ahead of him, he could be challenging for an interesting spot.