1 Rookie, 1 UDFA and Other Recent Winners and Losers from Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers look like a team getting more comfortable as straining camp continues.

That comfort level continues to jump on the offensive side of the ball as Justin Herbert and his skill position players continue to adapt to the timing of Mike McDaniel’s offense.

It’s a similar story on defense, where some new faces have joined the fray in a continuity-themed defense under coordinator Chris O’Leary.

Here’s a quick look are some notable winners and losers from recent training camp sessions.

Chargers training camp stock report

Winner: Keaton Mitchell

Here comes running back Keaton Mitchell. Injuries have limited his availability to this point in his career, but McDaniel went out and got the speedy back for a reason. Beyond the general flashy stuff so far, as ESPN’s Kris Rhim pointed out, Mitchell scored a touchdown on a deep pass down the field during a weekend practice. It’s this explosiveness that could have him stealing the second spot on the depth chart, displacing Kimani Vidal.

Loser: Scott Matlock

Poor Scott Matlock. Drafted as a defensive tackle in the sixth round in 2023, he’s played fullback under Jim Harbaugh. Over the weekend, per Rhim, Chargers coaches lined him up at…offensive tackle. It’s early in camp, but still feels strange to see experimentation like this. Then again, swing backup tackle Trey Pipkins is taking reps as a starting guard sometimes, so perhaps they need the tackle depth more than we think.

Winner: Jake Slaughter

Here comes Jake Slaughter? The rookie tasked with making the switch from center to guard in the pros was one of just five names in the mix for the starting gig until weekend sessions. Finally, he got first-team looks in front of Herbert before others like Kayode Awosika rotated in for reps. In theory, that should be a sign of progress toward his taking the job by Week 1.

Winner: Brenen Thompson

Brenen Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of explosive playmakers hand-picked by McDaniel, here comes the 4.26-speed Brenen Thompson. He’s been making plays all camp, per Rhim, got a big fan reaction from a sideline toe-tap catch. There were some theories that Thompson would have a hard time breaking onto the field past the likes of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris in the base offense, but he’s starting to look undeniable.

Loser: Trevor Penning

Trevor Penning was one of the names in the running at guard over Slaughter in spats. But that changed over the weekend, as he started getting reps with the third team in front of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. That might be a sign of things to come and stress just how important preseason action could be for him.

Winner: Nadame Tucker

The hype around Nadame Tucker wasn’t unwarranted. He’s a popular undrafted free agent with good college production numbers who did said production under O’Leary, now his pro coordinator. As the team’s official website pointed out , he had a notable pressure and a later sack during a weekend session. He’s stacking great days and starting to feel like a lock for the final 53-man roster.