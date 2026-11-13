Chargers' Updated Draft Picks After Failed Daiyan Henley Trade

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-8 and need to understand that their season is effectively over. Fans are encouraged to do the same, with the unfortunate truth being that this team is better off rebuilding. A big part of rebuilding and still having some excitement for a terrible team is the NFL Draft.

It is like an NFL holiday. All 32 teams come out with a new draft class and players for fans, coaches and media alike to all be excited about. For the Chargers, this is the only hope of turning around this franchise under Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.

With that, it is important to take a good look at what the Bolts currently have as draft capital to help reload and restock this horrid roster.

Chargers Failed Trade Yields Need For Update on Draft Picks

Before the NFL trade deadline, the picture was pretty clear about what the Chargers should expect their NFL draft capital to be. However, in classic Chargers fashion, that was muddied due to a weird interdivision trade that was put through and then rescinded.

Simply put, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to trade their young LB, Daiyan Henley, to the Denver Broncos for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. This trade, a day later, did not go through after Henley failed his physical. This had the Broncos back out and made the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh very upset.

Now, with all of these changes, the Bolts' draft capital situation has been in flux. Below is the most up-to-date list of what the Chargers have for the 2027 NFL Draft and the 2028 NFL Draft.

2027:



LAC 1st



LAC 2nd



LAC 3rd



LAC 4th





Comp 4th (Odafe Oweh)



LAC 5th



SEA 6th (Avery Smith Trade)



LAR 7th (From BAL, Alohi Gilman Trade)

2028:



LAC 1st



LAC 2nd



LAC 3rd



LAC 4th



LAC 5th





LAC 6th



CAR 6th (Te-Rah Edwards Trade)



LAC 7th



NYJ 7th (Ja'Sir Taylor Trade)

It should be noted that compensatory picks for the 2027 NFL Draft have yet to be finalized, as the season is still in flux. These are estimated picks according to OverTheCap. Former Chargers IDL Otito Ogbonnia, now on the Cowboys, has been playing well, possibly yielding the Chargers an extra selection if he were to continue his play and get into the range to allow for a compensatory pick.

As for 2028, compensatory picks have not yet been evaluated as free agency has not occurred. The Chargers overall seem to have a quite healthy draft capital situation, hopefully healthy enough to help turn this roster around.