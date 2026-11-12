Jim Harbaugh Calls For League Action After Rival Broncos Cancel Daiyan Henley Trade

The Los Angeles Chargers, being 0-8 with a failing roster, seemed to have made the correct decision at the trade deadline and decided to trade away one of their valuable assets, Daiyan Henley. This decision was controversial for the fan base, but it finally showed that the team was willing to accept their fate and look toward future seasons for success.

However, fitting for the rest of the year, they found a way to lose out on something else, this time in a trade. The initial agreement between Los Angeles and Denver was to send LB Daiyan Henley in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Generally speaking, this is a solid return for a LB in a contract year who has yet to return to his 2024 breakout form. It is important to highlight the off-the-field reasons for his lesser play, but unfortunately, that does not change the fact that his current level of play has not been to the same standard.

With this return, the Bolts were happy to look toward the 2027 NFL Draft and see second-year LB Marlowe Wax play an increased number of snaps.

Then the news of the trade being rescinded hit the media, changing everything (and nothing) at the same time.

Daiyan Henley's Trade Was Rescinded, Making Jim Harbaugh Upset

Once the NFL trade deadline passed, it was reported that Henley did not pass Broncos physicals, yielding George Paton and the Broncos to cancel the trade, sending Henley back to Los Angeles and taking back their draft selections.

This is obviously a whirlwind of events for fans, media, coaches, players, especially Henley. Players like Tony Jefferson and Denzel Perryman were shocked and sad to see him go, just for them to be excited to see him return. Henley briefly spoke out on Twitter, with a GIF depicting confusion.

One of the coaches with the most to say on the matter is the usually secretive/nondescript coach, Jim Harbaugh. When prompted about the process today, Harbaugh said:

"The Broncos based a pass/fail on a medical grade on whether we would take less compensation."







Harbaugh added that the Broncos would pass Henley's physical if the picks were downgraded from the agreed upon 4th + 5th. (Quote courtesy of Alex Insdorf)

Harbaugh also mentioned that the Chargers refused to accept less compensation and that this transaction is bad precedent for the league, and they (the league) should look into it.

Now, the aftermath is the awkward nature of Henley's return, with him likely being frustrated with the entire situation, likely essentially ending his chances of returning to the Chargers on a new contract after the 2026 season. He is expected to play the rest of the season in Los Angeles.