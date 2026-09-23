Chargers Sign Hayden Rucci: What it Means for the Tight End Room

The Los Angeles Chargers have added another tight end to their roster at a position that suddenly has become a major area of concern.

The Bolts signed Hayden Rucci to the active roster Tuesday, bringing him in from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. The move comes immediately after the Chargers placed David Njoku and Charlie Kolar on injured reserve following injuries suffered in Week two.

The timing of the signing is important. Before Rucci arrived, second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden was the only healthy tight end remaining on the active roster. The move isn’t surprising, however it's intriguing since we have two guys ready to get brought up from the practice squad.

What It Means for the Tight End Room

David Njoku | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers entered the season with a completely different outlook at tight end.

Njoku was brought in during the offseason as one of the biggest additions to the offense, while Kolar was expected to provide another dependable option alongside him. Gadsden was also entering his second season with the team and was expected to have a role in the offense.

That depth disappeared quickly. Njoku and Kolar are both required to miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve. Their absence leaves Gadsden with significantly more responsibility, while Rucci now has an opportunity to establish himself within the offense.

Rucci is not coming into Los Angeles with a long list of NFL production. He went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024 and has spent time with several organizations since entering the league. His NFL experience has mostly come through practice squads and limited opportunities on active rosters. He appeared in four games for the Miami Dolphins last season, finishing with one tackle. His college career gives a better picture of what the Chargers are getting. Rucci played 29 games at Wisconsin, including 18 starts, and finished with 17 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Rucci gives the team another body and allows them to avoid putting the entire burden on Gadsden.

There is also familiarity between Rucci and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Rucci spent time with the Dolphins while McDaniel was in Miami, giving him some previous exposure to the offensive system and terminology that could help him get acclimated. That familiarity could become particularly useful with the Chargers already dealing with multiple injuries throughout the roster.

The signing is about keeping the tight end position functional while Njoku and Kolar recover.

we've signed TE hayden rucci + released WR gary jennings pic.twitter.com/njMkG3mHm5 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 22, 2026