Surprise Chiefs News Gifts Chargers Obvious Target in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t often get help from the Kansas City Chiefs.

But those AFC West-rival Chiefs plan to cut a player who could wind up as a priority target for the Chargers in free agency, provided he actually makes it there.

It’s a Chiefs move happening at an important Chargers position, too: The offensive line. Joe Hortiz and the Chargers likely plan to upgrade all three interior spots in front of Justin Herbert this offseason.

Quietly, though, the Chargers also have a need at offensive tackle. Specifically, behind Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater. Backup swing tackle Trey Pipkins is a free agent and so is emergency trade acquisition Trevor Penning.

So, about that Chiefs move.

Chiefs Cutting Jawaan Taylor Gives Chargers Free-Agent Target

Jawaan Taylor | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs plan to cut Jawaan Taylor, the 28-year-old former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is, unless this not-so-random news leak leads to a trade trading for Taylor. But it’s hard to see: Taylor has a $27 million cap hit in 2026. The Chiefs will save $20 million just by getting rid of him.

Harsh language, but fair: Taylor ranked 80th out of 89 tackles graded at PFF last season. He’s also battled injuries over the last two years.

Despite all this, the Chargers should have an interest if Taylor makes it to market. He won’t command a lot of money. He’s still under 30 years old and Super Bowl champions with 111 games of starting experience and capable of playing either tackle spot don’t walk through that door often.

The Chargers will need to make some moves like this. They need to spend bigger assets on center, where Bradley Bozeman retired. They need to likely find a starting guard to replace Zion Johnson, who could get overpaid on the market. And they need to find another starting guard, clearing the way for the cutting of Mekhi Becton.

This isn’t the most hype-worthy of ideas, overall, but anything that deepens the tackle depth on the open market is a positive for the Chargers. They can’t be put in a terrible position again where they need to go find a Bobby Hart as a fifth or sixth option because the in-house depth wasn’t good enough.

