Chargers' NFL Combine Buzz Keeps Name-Dropping Ravens' Star Free Agent

The Los Angeles Chargers have yet to sign a big-ticket free agent since Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh arrived two years ago. That will likely have to change, as two consecutive Wild Card losses only increased the urgency to win as soon as possible.

They've shown a conservative approach when it comes to free agency, refusing to shop at the top of the market for the best players. With the Chargers needing more protection up front for Justin Herbert, Hortiz will have to open up the checkbook even more. Now, they don't need to overpay for three new starters along the offensive line. However, one name might be worth doing so for.

Tyler Linderbaum, the Baltimore Ravens center set to hit free agency next week, is arguably the top player on the market this offseason. It's possible that Linderbaum could reset the center market, which would top $20 million annually.

Would the Chargers be willing to pay that? Daniel Popper of the Athletic believes the Bolts are going to be players for the top free agent in 2026.

Chargers definitely interested in Tyler Linderbaum

The former No. 25 overall pick in 2022 has rattled off three straight Pro Bowl nods, while also remaining relatively healthy (2 games missed in four years). The Ravens declined his fifth-year option, leading to his potential departure this offseason. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta mentioned that they already offered Linderbaum a market-setting contract. If so, the Chargers will certainly have to do something they haven't done with this regime: pay top dollar.

"I believe the Chargers are interested in Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum," Popper wrote. "Due to Hortiz’s established philosophy, there is no guarantee the Chargers will shop at the top of any market in free agency. However, if they are going to pay up for a player this offseason, I think it would be Linderbaum."

"To be competitive, the Chargers will have to be willing to pay Linderbaum in the $20 million per year range — and potentially more. Money spent on Linderbaum is money the Chargers cannot spend elsewhere. That is the give-and-take of roster building. Are the Chargers better off paying up for Linderbaum and settling for lesser pieces at guard? Or are they better off spreading that money throughout the interior for three mid-market players? I can see arguments for both avenues. And, of course, this point could become moot if Linderbaum returns to Baltimore."

With over $85 million in cap space to work with currently, the Chargers will definitely be able to make a Linderbaum signing possible. It's a matter of if they want to.