David Njoku Injury Update: Chargers TE Carted Off in First Half With Leg Injury
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On the same day Derwin James left with an injury, Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku needed a cart to leave the field.
In the first half of a Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Njoku suffered what appeared to be a leg injury, prompting the medical staff to bring out a cart.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
David Njoku injury updates
- The Chargers declared Njoku questionable to return after he was carted off.
David Njoku injury impact
Entering the season, the Chargers enjoyed perhaps the best tight end room in the NFL. Njoku, a late signing this past offseason, joined the fray with free-agent signing Charlie Kolar and recent draft breakout Oronde Gadsden.
So, the Chargers have quality depth. But Njoku quickly started to get most of the work in the Mike McDaniel offense, so Gadsden projects to step up as the bigger receiving threat, while Kolar plays more to his strength as a blocker.
The Chargers also have Evan Svoboda and Patrick Herbert on the practice squad.
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling