Chargers' Derwin James Suffers Hand Injury vs. Raiders in Week 2

Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James suffered a hand injury during his team’s Week 2 encounter with the Las Vegas Raiders.

James exited with the injury during the first quarter of a scoreless AFC West bout.

The Chargers quickly ruled James as questionable to return.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Derwin James injury updates

The Chargers ruled James questionable to return after he suffered a hand injury.

Derwin James injury impact

Losing James is never good for the Chargers, but especially this year as the unit attempts to adjust under the guidance of new coordinator Chris O’Leary.

It’s also especially bad in Week 2 against the Raiders, considering fellow safety Elijah Molden was out with an injury of his own for the game (as was cornerback Deane Leonard).

If James misses notable time on Sunday, Tony Jefferson, rookie Genesis Smith, Kendall Williamson and RJ Mickens will see some work in the rotation at safety, while names like Rodney Shelley could see slot snaps.

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