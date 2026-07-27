Chargers Roster Spotlights: Quentin Johnston, An Infamous Drop Weirdly Shaped LA's Future

Quentin Johnston, born on September 6, 2001, in Temple, Texas, played his high school ball at Temple High School, earning four-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports. He was the number nine overall player in the state of Texas, being the nation's number 13 overall wide receiver of the 2020 recruiting class. With an initial commitment to Texas, Johnston decided to decommit due to the Texas wide receiver coach being fired and committed to TCU.

Once at TCU, Johnston was an instant contributor as a true freshman receiver, earning 487 yards on a 22.1 yards per catch average, which was the highest by a true freshman in Big 12 history (minimum 20 receptions). Going into his sophomore season, Johnston grew into a larger role, earning 50% more receptions, with 33 on the year (for 634 yards).

Johnston's final season with TCU was his true junior season, collecting 60 catches for 1069 yards and six touchdowns. He earned many accolades during this season, with the highlights being First-Team All-Big 12, Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist and College Football Playoff Semifinal Offensive Most Valuable Player vs. Michigan (a Jim Harbaugh-led team).

The next step for Johnston was the 2023 NFL Draft, where he was arguably the most divisive prospect of the entire draft. Some viewed him as this tall, hulking wide receiver with speed and YAC ability that can make him the very next Julio Jones. Some viewed him as this receiver with height and speed but with no real receiver-like skills, pointing to a lack of polish in his route running and severe drop concerns.

Chargers Quentin Johnston, WR TCU

The Los Angeles Chargers decided to bet on the traits of Johnston, drafting him 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They took him ahead of other receivers like Zay Flowers, Jordan Addison, and of course, Puka Nucua.

In Johnston's rookie season, he was under major scrutiny from both the NFL media and fanbase, as he was a very ineffective receiving option, highlighted by his Green Bay Packers drop, a drop that lost the Chargers the game, effectively ending their season (dropping to 4-6, with Justin Herbert getting hurt a few games later, putting the nail in the coffin).

In an odd way, this drop saved the Chargers' future, allowing ownership to fire GM Tom Telesco and HC Brandon Staley to hire Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz. Harbaugh instantly took a liking to Johnston, citing the game where he torched his Michigan team in the College Football Playoff Semifinal as hope for his NFL future.

2024 for Johnston was a major bounce-back year, collecting 711 yards and eight touchdowns, gaining back trust from NFL media and the Chargers fanbase, even if there was still some inconsistency he saw against press-heavy man coverage cornerbacks. While the holes in his game were still apparent and he still has the expectations to perform like a first-round pick, he was improving, and that is all you can ask for at this point in his career.

Finally, moving into 2025, he saw a very similar stat line to 2024, becoming a bit more efficient and effective against press-man coverage while improving his route-running abilities and quieting doubters with his catch percentages rising each year. The Texas native has done nothing but improve and earn the trust of the coaching staff, even if he has yet to fully prove his worth as a former first-round selection.

2025 Season Stats

14 Games

51 Catches

735 Yards

8 Touchdowns

Measurables

Contract Status

"Quentin Johnston signed a 4 year, $14,188,778 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $7,319,112 signing bonus, $14,188,778 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $3,547,195. In 2026, Johnston will earn a base salary of $2,684,833, while carrying a cap hit of $4,514,611 and a dead cap value of $20,982,611." - Spotrac

Quentin Johnston's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Johnston has a big year ahead of him, now being the obvious #2 receiver in this Mike McDaniel-led offense. He is expected to perform as he has in previous seasons, but now with even more added to his plate.

With his fifth-year option picked up and him soon being 25 years old, Johnston has a lot of football left to play, and his fourth year will be a big chance to prove that he has finally arrived and is allowed to be embraced by Chargers fans after one poor rookie season.

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