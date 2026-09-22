Derwin James Injury Update: Should the Chargers Add Help at the Safety Position?

Derwin James will not miss the remainder of the season, but the Los Angeles Chargers will have to manage an important injury to their defensive leader. After suffering a fractured pinky finger against the Raiders, James said he plans to play the rest of the season while wearing a cast.

Because of this, the coaching staff will have to monitor the situation as it could end up getting worse.

Derwin James said he fractured his pinky finger on his left hand. He’ll play the rest of the season in a cast — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 20, 2026

Evaluating Who the Chargers Have at Safety Right Now

The Chargers entered the season with a fairly experienced safety group. James remains the centerpiece of the unit, while Elijah Molden was expected to start alongside him. Tony Jefferson provides another veteran option. With R.J. Mickens, Genesis Smith and Kendall Williamson also being additional depth.

James' injury is different from a situation that would remove him from the lineup entirely. The five-time Pro Bowler intends to continue playing, and he currently leads Los Angeles with 17 tackles through two games. The bigger concern is whether playing with a cast affects some of the things that make James so valuable, particularly his ability to use his hands when tackling, covering and fighting through traffic.

Molden also deserves attention. He suffered a hamstring injury during the season opener and missed the Week two game against Las Vegas. Before the injury, he had five tackles in the opener.

That leaves Jefferson as an especially important piece of the depth chart. The 34-year-old returned to Los Angeles this offseason after playing for the Chargers in recent seasons, and the team brought him back specifically for his experience and leadership. Mickens also has starting experience from 2025 and could see his responsibilities increase if the Chargers need more snaps at safety.

Available Free Agents

Jordan Poyer | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The free-agent market does have several experienced safeties available if Los Angeles decides it wants another body. As of September 19, the available market included Jordan Poyer, Vonn Bell, Jabrill Peppers, John Johnson, Donovan Wilson, Darnell Savage, Terrell Edmunds, Mike Edwards, Will Harris, J.T. Gray and Israel Mukuamu.

Poyer would bring the most recognizable resume of that group. The veteran has extensive starting experience and spent the 2025 season with Buffalo, recording 70 tackles and an interception in 10 regular-season games. He remains unsigned entering the 2026 season.

Bell, Peppers and Johnson also have substantial NFL experience, while players such as Savage and Edwards have starting backgrounds of their own. A veteran addition could provide insurance and allow the coaching staff to avoid putting too much responsibility on younger players if injuries continue to affect the position.

For now, the Bolts definitely still have enough depth to operate without making an immediate move. But with James playing through a hand injury and Molden already dealing with a hamstring problem, the safety position is one worth watching closely as the season continues.