Chargers Confidence Meter: How We Feel About LA Before Kickoff vs. Cardinals

Alright Chargers fans game day is finally here, and there’s a pretty good reason for the Chargers to feel confident heading into the season opener.

According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, the Chargers are 9.5 favorites against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is a team that can absolutely make this game uncomfortable, so I’m not going into this expecting an automatic win. They have players who can create problems, and every NFL team gets a clean slate once the regular season starts. Still, when looking at this matchup from a bigger picture I think the Chargers have the better roster.

Analysis of the game

That depth is what stands out the most to me.

If one player has a rough game, there are other players who can step up and change the outcome. That matters a lot in the season opener. The Chargers have talent across the roster instead of having to rely on one side of the ball to save them every time something goes wrong.

Obviously, Justin Herbert is going to be a major part of the conversation. We already know what he can do when things are clicking, and now the real question is how quickly the offense finds its rhythm. I’m especially interested in seeing what this group looks like once the scripted plays are gone and they have to adjust on the fly. With McDaniel calling the plays and creating the schemes, this offense should take a major step up compared to last year.

Defensively, this could come down to making Arizona work for everything. The Chargers don’t need to completely shut down the Cardinals. They just need to limit the explosive plays, force a few third-and-long situations and take advantage when opportunities come their way. Chris O’Leary should have a solid game plan when shutting down Jacoby Brisset and that offense.

Final Thoughts

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The biggest thing I’m watching is how the Chargers handle the pressure of expectations. There’s a difference between having a talented roster and actually putting everything together when the lights are on. Week one is the first chance to see whether this team can do that.

If we look back a couple years ago, the Bolts lost to the Cardinals in a trap game. The consensus was the same that year as well, so they have to play perfect ball if they want the victory.

I’m expecting a competitive start, but I think the Chargers gradually pull away as the game goes on. The deeper roster should become more noticeable as both teams get deeper into the afternoon. The confidence is high, but there’s still plenty left to prove. Today is where the talking ends and the season finally begins.