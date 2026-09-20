Chargers Confidence Meter: Can We Trust LA to Get a Much-Needed Win vs. Raiders?

The pressure is beginning to build around a team that has shown it can compete at a high level but has not always made things easy on itself.

With a crucial matchup against the Raiders approaching, this is another opportunity for the Los Angeles Chargers to show that they can take care of business when expectations are high. The talent is there, the quarterback is there and the opportunity is there. Now, the question is whether everything can come together when it matters most.

Justin Herbert Gives the Offense a Chance Every Week

Having a quarterback with Herbert’s arm talent gives this offense a chance regardless of the opponent. He can make throws from different platforms, push the ball deep and create opportunities even when a play initially breaks down. That ability can become especially valuable in a matchup where a few possessions could ultimately determine the result.

Still, the responsibility cannot fall entirely on one player.

The offensive line needs to give Herbert enough time to operate, while the skill-position players have to make plays when their opportunities arrive. Drives that reach the red zone need to produce touchdowns instead of leaving points on the field. Small mistakes that might not seem significant early in a game can become much more important once the score tightens late.

That is where this matchup becomes an interesting test.

Another Opportunity to Prove They Can Be Trusted

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team with postseason aspirations, games like this are about more than the opponent on the other sideline. They are opportunities to establish a level of consistency that makes everyone around the organization more confident.

The Raiders are exactly the type of opponent that cannot be overlooked. A slow start, a costly turnover or a handful of missed opportunities could give them the opening they need to stay within striking distance. The goal should be to avoid giving an opponent unnecessary chances and force them to earn everything. There is also a psychological element to these games. When a team has struggled to consistently close out important matchups, every close fourth quarter can bring those previous results back into the conversation. The best way to change that perception is not through words. It is through performances.

If Herbert and the offense can establish a rhythm early, the defense can avoid giving up explosive plays and the special teams unit does its job. The path to victory becomes much simpler. Nobody expects perfection over four quarters, but avoiding self-inflicted problems could make a significant difference.

Ultimately, the confidence meter comes down to one thing. Can this group be trusted to perform when the opportunity is sitting directly in front of it?