Drew Brees Critiques Justin Herbert: ‘At Some Point, the QB is Going to Have to Make Some Plays’

The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves in a pivotal year in their franchise, pushing lots of chips into their 2026 season. It is weirdly reminiscent of the 2006 season from 20 years ago, a team that pushed the chips into Philip Rivers, the QB who was drafted to replace now Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

The Bolts have pushed the chips into QB Justin Herbert, surrounding him with a talented offensive unit and a coaching staff that has proved to be elite talent evaluators. With these expectations, NFL Media will have a lot to say about Herbert's past and future.

Drew Brees, the Chargers QB from 2001-2005, was interviewed on Covers.com, discussing a plethora of topics, with the Chargers and their roster being a major point of conversation for the article.

Drew Brees on The Los Angeles Chargers Offense and 2026 Outlook

Brees on the Chargers needing to find playoff success:

"They've had some good regular seasons, and then it's just going and putting it together in the playoffs. They're going to win a lot of games based on defense and run game. But then you get to the playoffs, and it's ‘Man, everybody's good.’ So how do you get over the hump and continue to gain confidence and momentum? They just have to get in the playoffs and find ways to win those games."

Brees on Justin Herbert needing to step up in critical situations:

Drew Brees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That style of offense under Harbaugh, wherever he's been, it's been defense and run game. That was Marty Schottenheimer. That's the hallmark of a lot of really good teams because that type of system can travel," Brees said. “But at some point, the QB is going to have to make some plays. He's going to have to convert some third downs that you didn't expect him to convert, or just do some things to continue to possess the ball that give you a chance to go down and win the game."

Brees on the Chargers’ passing attack:

"The game that I saw them play last year against the Cowboys - and granted, the Cowboys' defense was struggling - it was precision passing, it was placing the ball into the bread basket down the field, making big plays on go balls and deep posts, and also the intermediate passing game and the short passing game with screens and option routes and different things. They have all the makings of being a really good pass offense. It's just pulling it together at the right time."

To be clear, Brees is likely a fan of Herbert's game and is just saying what any NFL QB would say: that the QB needs to make plays for the team to win a football game. Whether his discussion on Herbert adn company is framed to be negative or positive, Brees' insight is valuable for fans and players alike. Herbert and the offense need to make plays. It is now or never for the Chargers team.

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