Eagles’ Disaster Could Lead to Chargers’ Blockbuster NFL Trade Deadline Gain

The Los Angeles Chargers are the most obvious NFL trade deadline sellers yet to admit they’re actually sellers.

These things take time, though. The Chargers need to trade Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. They might want to consider shipping Quentin Johnston to a contender.

Interestingly, the Chargers could also make a buy or two at the deadline. There are realistic and unrealistic trade targets. But the general theme around this idea is that the Chargers wouldn’t look to buy for right now, but to buy long-term assets to help a rebuild.

And right on cue, the Philadelphia Eagles sure look like an obvious team the Chargers should be calling at the deadline.

Chargers should call Eagles at NFL trade deadline

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles, like the Chargers, have bellyflopped in the face of big expectations. Jalen Hurts is out with an injury and they're 2-5.

While writing that offensive lineman Landon Dickerson is the No. 12 trade candidate in the NFL, ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler noted that “something feels off” between the team and player.

Bowen and Fowler added this: “He recently took what appeared to be a passive-aggressive shot at the front office over his long-term outlook with the franchise. The Eagles are in a position to recoup draft capital for the future and are going younger on the offensive line.”

The Chargers should be more than happy to swoop in here for a solid 28-year-old guard who has a few years left on his current deal. His outlook isn’t perfect, but the Chargers aren’t exactly good at finding quality starting offensive linemen these days.

At this point, the Chargers need to address two or three of the interior offensive line spots yet again next offseason. Yes, they signed Tyler Biadasz and used four of their eight picks in last year’s draft on the unit.

But it’s not enough. There’s developmental talent there, but the Chargers need help now. They’re limping to an offseason in which the fate of the entire coaching staff, Mike McDaniel and Jim Harbaugh, is very much up in the air. That would mean yet another coordinator change for Justin Herbert. They need to cobble together steady veterans who can constantly be on the field in front of them and there’s not even a guarantee that Biadasz will be all the way back from his injury.

The Chargers might have something with second-rounder Jake Slaughter. But they need veterans in the door to stabilize things so he can actually, you know, stay at one spot and develop. Trading for Dickerson isn’t perfect, but it would be a step in the right direction for a franchise that can’t keep failing Herbert while playing an endless waiting game.

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