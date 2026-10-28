Desperate Patriots Could Help Chargers Offload Quentin Johnston, More at NFL Trade Deadline

When thinking about NFL trade partners for the Los Angeles Chargers, the usual suspects come up.

For example, good luck ducking chatter about the Chargers sending Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

And the Chargers could always go after Brian Thomas of the Jacksonville Jaguars, if they end up wanting to be buyers at the deadline while aiming at finding pieces that help create a long-term fix.

Most likely, though, the 0-6 Chargers limping out of the bye have eyes on acting as big sellers at the NFL trade deadline. That’s especially the case for Mack, who they should do right by as his career winds down.

And it should be the case for guys with any sort of value who might not be around after this season. Quentin Johnston is one name who comes to mind in this category.

Elsewhere in the AFC, the New England Patriots might be able to help the Chargers out.

Chargers, Patriots trades at deadline make too much sense

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those mentioned Patriots are 4-3 in the AFC East, just behind the 5-1 Buffalo Bills. They’re 2-0 in division play, so they’re right there in the hunt.

Mike Vrabel and Co., too, are desperate to prove this year isn’t a bust. The Chargers happen to roster some very Patriots-like players, too.

That’s something recently brought up by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who mentions Mack and Johnston as obvious Patriots fits.

“I think stylistically he would really fit Mike Vrabel as a bigger, more rugged edge,” Breer said, according to Michael Hurley of NBC Sports Boston. “Quentin Johnston's another player that you could look at, somebody that may not have a future in Los Angeles."

Mack signed another one-year deal with the Chargers this past offseason after weighing retirement. Shipping him to a possible contender would make plenty of sense, even if the return wouldn’t be that big now.

When it comes to Johnston, the former first-round pick had the team pick up his fifth-year option. The Chargers saw a deal, but Johnston’s limitations as a route-runner and drop issues have popped up again. Through five appearances, he’s third on the Chargers in receiving with just eight catches on 21 targets.

Even if the Chargers don’t keep rolling with Mike McDaniel’s system for the rest of the year or even into 2027, it wouldn’t make sense to keep Johnston. At this point, the non-Ladd McConkey aspects of the depth chart probably need thrown out, especially if they remain on track for Jeremiah Smith at No. 1 overall in next year’s draft.

For the Chargers, a team like the Patriots is a really good example of a franchise worth calling often over the next few weeks, even if it’s just used as a leverage play against other buys while trying to find the best value possible at the deadline while selling.

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