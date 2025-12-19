Eagles, Chiefs fans won't like Jim Harbaugh's latest comments

National attention might not showcase it much, but the Los Angeles Chargers have shoved past both Super Bowl participants in back-to-back weeks.

The Chargers moved past the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, 22-19, then went to Arrowhead Stadium and took down the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

In the process, the Chargers knocked out the Chiefs and all but secured a playoff spot. They also remain on track to strengthen their playoff seeding, if not make things competitive with the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

Perhaps Harbaugh’s recent innocent-seeming comments about the Chiefs and Eagles will wake the national perspective up a bit about his Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh comment won’t make Eagles, Chiefs happy

Jim Harbaugh on Justin Herbert's 12 INTs: "Keep attacking. Keep letting it rip. To make a golf analogy, if you were Tiger Woods, and you hit one in the water, take another one out of your pocket, put it on the ground and let it rip."



He said this while doing a golf swing. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 17, 2025

A disclaimer: While talking with reporters this week, Harbaugh got asked about his apparent lacking offense over the last two weeks.

Harbaugh quipped back in a way that was meant to compliment both his offense and defense at the same time.

That doesn't mean fans of the Chiefs and Eagles will like what he said, though.

"Well, the last two games, the Chiefs and Eagles, I think they would've loved to have our offensive production in this two games and those are really good teams," Harbaugh said. "Don't you think the Eagles would've rather had our offensive production or theirs? Ours or theirs? And against 2 really good defenses...Specifically playing winning football."

Against the Eagles, Justin Herbert threw for just 139 yards with one touchdown and interception. Not great, right? But the Chargers defense picked off Jalen Hurts four times. So yes, the Eagles probably would’ve loved to flip that around.

And against the Chiefs? Herbert had just 210 yards with a score and pick again. But the Chargers defense held Patrick Mahomes to 189 yards and a pick, then intercepted Gardner Minshew to ice the game.

While Chiefs and Eagles fans cry foul, the real lesson here is simple: The Chargers defense looks elite against the elite just in time for the playoffs.

And one could argue Herbert’s production will only improve as the weeks continue, considering he’s played the last few weeks just after surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand.

