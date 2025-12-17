Justin Herbert hilariously celebrated eliminating Chiefs with fans

It's not often that Justin Herbert shows much emotion on or off the field. The Los Angeles Chargers' star quarterback has dealt with a ton this season, most notably the injuries to his offensive line. Herbert is even dealing with an injury of his own, a fracture to his non-throwing hand that he had surgery on two weeks ago.

Through it all, Herbert and the Chargers persevered to a 10-4 record and were in a good spot to reach the postseason for a second consecutive season. In the process, they swept the Kansas City Chiefs, their most recent win against them being the nail in the coffin for their division rivals.

Last Sunday, the Chargers defeated the Chiefs in a gritty 16-13 win. In the process, they ended the Chiefs' playoff hopes and strengthened their own.

Back to Herbert's rare showing of emotion; the Chargers' star had no problem displaying excitement after their big win.

RELATED: Quentin Johnston injury update: Veteran free-agent WRs for Chargers to sign

Justin Herbert celebrates with Chargers fans after ending Chiefs playoff chances

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

RELATED: Dak Prescott reveals unmotivated Cowboys' mindset against playoff-bound Chargers

Herbert, with a giant smile on his face, high-fived fans as he was leaving in his car. It must've been a good feeling for Herbert, as this season has been anything but easy.

Herbert went 19/29 for 210 yards with one touchdown and an interception. In his second game since surgery, Herbert certainly looked improved from a week prior.

ELECTRIC: #Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was celebrating with fans from his car after eliminating Kansas City from the playoffs.



🔥🔥🔥



You rarely see Herbert show so much emotion like this.pic.twitter.com/u4naJWsyAM — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 15, 2025

So, what's next for the Chargers? With three games left to go, they currently sit as the AFC's fifth seed heading into Week 16. Their final opponents are the Cowboys, Texans and Broncos.

NFL.com gave the Bolts a 99% chance to make the playoffs if they beat Dallas this weekend.

Herbert and the Bolts need to finish the regular season strong.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers sign familiar veteran in response to multiple injuries

Los Angeles Chargers fans were right about breakout player all along

Chargers beating Cowboys keys LA’s NFL playoff clinching scenario

Derwin James and Travis Kelce show respect and embrace one last time

Chargers' breakout defender making strong case to be re-signed