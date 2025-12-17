Should Chargers consider signing veteran pass-rush specialist to league-best defense?

Headed down the stretch of this season, do the Los Angeles Chargers need to make one of their strengths even stronger?

With Wednesday's release of veteran pass-rusher Matthew Judon by the Miami Dolphins, many Bolts fans clamored for their team to sign him. He is, after all, a four-time Pro Bowler with a history of getting quarterbacks on the ground.

But two things are in play here: 1. Judon was wholly ineffective this season for the Dolphins. 2. The Chargers own one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The #Dolphins are releasing veteran pass rusher Matt Judon, sources tell The Insiders. Judon appeared in 13 games this season for Miami and could be an option for playoff teams looking for a veteran presence. pic.twitter.com/Fq2xAEioLo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 17, 2025

The idea seems intriguing. Add a pass-rush specialist with a Pro Bowl pedigree to the roster, specifically for the purpose of future encounters with quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix and - in the playoffs - perhaps Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen or Drake Maye. But in 13 games with the Dolphins, the 33-yard Judon produced 0 sacks. In PFF's rankings of defensive ends, he is 112th out of 112 players.

With the return of Khalil Mack, the rise of Tuli Tuipulotu and the mid-season addition of Odafe Oweh, the Chargers don't necessarily have a need for Judon.

Coordinator Jesse Minter's defense is No. 2 overall in the NFL. The Chargers are Top 5 in passing yards allowed, sacks, on third downs and in the Red Zone. They have allowed a league-low 12 passing touchdowns (for perspective, this week's opponent - the Dallas Cowboys - have surrendered 31).

Adding a veteran on the offensive line to protect Justin Herbert makes sense for the Chargers. Signing Judon just doesn't feel necessary.

