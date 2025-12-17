Should Chargers consider signing veteran pass-rush specialist to league-best defense?
Headed down the stretch of this season, do the Los Angeles Chargers need to make one of their strengths even stronger?
With Wednesday's release of veteran pass-rusher Matthew Judon by the Miami Dolphins, many Bolts fans clamored for their team to sign him. He is, after all, a four-time Pro Bowler with a history of getting quarterbacks on the ground.
But two things are in play here: 1. Judon was wholly ineffective this season for the Dolphins. 2. The Chargers own one of the best defenses in the NFL.
The idea seems intriguing. Add a pass-rush specialist with a Pro Bowl pedigree to the roster, specifically for the purpose of future encounters with quarterbacks such as C.J. Stroud, Bo Nix and - in the playoffs - perhaps Trevor Lawrence, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen or Drake Maye. But in 13 games with the Dolphins, the 33-yard Judon produced 0 sacks. In PFF's rankings of defensive ends, he is 112th out of 112 players.
With the return of Khalil Mack, the rise of Tuli Tuipulotu and the mid-season addition of Odafe Oweh, the Chargers don't necessarily have a need for Judon.
Coordinator Jesse Minter's defense is No. 2 overall in the NFL. The Chargers are Top 5 in passing yards allowed, sacks, on third downs and in the Red Zone. They have allowed a league-low 12 passing touchdowns (for perspective, this week's opponent - the Dallas Cowboys - have surrendered 31).
Adding a veteran on the offensive line to protect Justin Herbert makes sense for the Chargers. Signing Judon just doesn't feel necessary.
