Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Tre' Harris, Keaton Mitchell Among Players Who Could Shine in Week 5

Week 5 brings some interesting choices for fantasy managers when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers playmakers.

With the Denver Broncos up next, managers will need to think carefully about which players have the best opportunity to deliver and which ones could leave them disappointed.

Start: Tre’ Harris, WR

Tre’ Harris is an intriguing option for fantasy managers looking for a receiver who could provide value beyond the more familiar names in the offense.

His physical playing style gives him the ability to compete for contested catches, and an opportunity to earn a larger share of the passing game could make him an interesting choice against Denver.

Harris is still developing his role, so expecting a massive performance would be premature. However, managers in deeper leagues may find him worth a look. Especially if the offense creates more opportunities for him to get involved. His potential makes him a player to watch as the season progresses.

Start: Keaton Mitchell, RB

Keaton Mitchell brings an explosive element to the running game that makes him an appealing fantasy option. His speed allows him to create opportunities that might not be available to a more traditional running back. The former Ravens running back has gotten a surprise amount of playing time. Splitting carries with Omarion Hamptoin who is the main starter.

Mitchell received the most carries he’s seen all season with 10. He also has the ability to receive which is crucial for managers wanting an all around back.

#Chargers Week 4 RB Usage



- Keaton Mitchell: 38% snaps, 10 carries, 13 routes, 6 targets (63 yds)

- Kimani Vidal: 37% snaps, 5 carries, 14 routes, 3 targets (36 yds, TD)

- Omarion Hampton: 32% snaps, 9 carries, 9 routes, 2 targets (53 yds, TD)



Absolute nightmare for fantasy — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 4, 2026

Start: Oronde Gadsden, TE

Oronde Gadsden is a name fantasy managers should keep in mind when evaluating their options at tight end. His athletic ability gives the offense another way to create mismatches, and his potential as a pass catcher makes him an interesting option.

With Njoku and Kolar out for multiple games, Gadsden is a week-to-week flex option. He will always have upside when these two are gone, based on the fact that he is now the starter.

Sit: Justin Herbert, QB

Justin Herbert is talented enough to make almost any matchup interesting, but fantasy managers should still consider the circumstances before automatically placing him in their starting lineup. Denver presents a challenging opponent, and if the passing game struggles to find its rhythm, Herbert could have a harder time reaching the production managers expect from him.

According to CBS Sports, Herbert has yet to reach a game above 14 points. The key is less turnovers and more redzone opportunities that are cashed in.

Managers who have another quarterback performing consistently well should compare their options before making a final decision. Herbert is not someone to dismiss entirely, but this matchup deserves careful consideration.

Justin Herbert's stats on deep passes this season, per @PFF:



• 2 for 10

• 3 INTs

• 9.2 passer rating pic.twitter.com/BkYAmx76bO — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 30, 2026

Sit: Omarion Hampton, RB

Omarion Hampton has the talent to become a valuable fantasy running back, but his weekly production depends on how effectively he can turn his opportunities into yardage.

When a running back’s workload is difficult to predict, it becomes harder for fantasy managers to trust him in a starting role. Hampton has the physical tools to make an impact, yet Mitchell and Vidal getting more reps each game makes him harder to trust.

With a physical matchup ahead and less reps, Hampton could be staring down a rough performance fantasy wise.

Sit: Quentin Johnston, WR

Quentin Johnston has the ability to make explosive plays, but that does not always translate into dependable fantasy production. His value can fluctuate depending on how frequently he gets targeted and whether he can turn those opportunities into meaningful yardage.

For fantasy managers, that inconsistency can make him a difficult player to trust when a safer option is available. Johnston remains capable of delivering a strong performance, particularly if he connects on a big play, but relying on that outcome carries risk. You should evaluate the other receivers on your roster before committing to him, especially if you need a dependable floor rather than a high-variance performance.