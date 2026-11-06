Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Herbert, McConkey Could Put Up Big Numbers Against Texans

The Los Angeles Chargers have an important matchup ahead as they prepare to face the Houston Texans this weekend.

With fantasy football seasons reaching an important point, making the right lineup decisions can have a major impact on the standings. Not every player on the Bolts offense deserves a spot in fantasy lineups, however. Here are two players worth starting and three who could be better left on the bench.

START: Justin Herbert, QB

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert is the first Chargers player fantasy managers should consider starting this weekend.

His ability to make plays both inside and outside the pocket gives the offense an advantage, even against a defense capable of putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Texans will likely make things difficult throughout the afternoon, but Herbert has the arm strength and playmaking ability to take advantage of opportunities downfield. His connection with the Chargers receiving group also gives him multiple ways to move the football.

There are certainly easier matchups available, but Herbert has the talent to produce a strong fantasy performance. Fantasy managers should feel comfortable keeping him in their starting lineups.

START: Ladd McConkey, WR

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ladd McConkey is another Chargers player who deserves consideration this weekend. His ability to create separation and find openings in opposing defenses makes him an important part of the passing game.

His versatility allows him to contribute in different areas of the field rather than relying entirely on deep receptions. Honestly, he has been one of the only bright spots for the offense.

McConkey has the skill set to make an impact regardless of the opponent. His involvement in the passing attack makes him one of the more appealing fantasy options on the Chargers roster.

SIT: Quentin Johnston, WR

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Johnston is a player fantasy managers may want to reconsider starting this weekend. While his size and athletic ability give him the potential to make explosive plays, his production can be difficult to predict.

The biggest concern is consistency.

Johnston needs opportunities to establish himself in the passing game, and there is no guarantee those opportunities will translate into a productive fantasy afternoon.

SIT: Kimani Vidal, RB

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kimani Vidal is another player who presents some uncertainty heading into this matchup. Running back production often depends on receiving a consistent number of touches, and that is something fantasy managers need to consider before putting Vidal into their lineups.

The Chargers’ offensive approach and distribution of opportunities could limit his overall involvement. Even if he finds opportunities to contribute, there is no guarantee he receives enough work to produce meaningful fantasy numbers. Houston is not an opponent managers should overlook, making Vidal a difficult player to trust this weekend. There are likely more dependable options available at running back.

SIT: Oronde Gadsden II, TE

Oronde Gadsden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oronde Gadsden II rounds out this week’s sit recommendations. The young tight end has the athletic ability to create problems for opposing defenses, but fantasy managers should be careful about expecting consistent production every week.

Tight ends can be particularly difficult to evaluate because their involvement often depends on the overall offensive game plan. If the Chargers prioritize their outside receivers or running game, Gadsden could see fewer opportunities to make an impact.