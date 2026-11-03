Los Angeles Chargers Trade Deadline Rumors Tracker: Latest News, Updates, and Targets
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With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Chargers could be worth keeping an eye on as teams across the league evaluate their rosters and potential moves.
Stay tuned here for the latest Chargers trade deadline news, reported discussions, potential trade candidates and confirmed moves as they emerge. This tracker will be updated throughout the week as new information becomes available.
Chargers Trade Deadline Updates, News
Nov. 2nd- The Chargers have not stated that they will trade at the deadline, Per Adam Shefter. He noted "The Chargers have given no indication to any team that they are willing to trade players, even though they haven't won a game yet." This could be a major situation to monitor at the deadline approaches
Nov. 2nd- Khalil Mack still linked to 49ers and Bears, per Jordan Schultz. He stated that "So I wouldn’t rule out another move from either team. There’s a lot of Khalil Mack buzz for both clubs." Even though both teams acquired a pass rusher, reports seems to think the job to bolster their defenses is not finished quite yet.
Oct. 13th- The Chargers indicated that Justin Herbert is not up for trade, per Adam Schefter, who stated that there is "No chance Bolts trade Herbert." This should be expected, a franchise quarterback does not come to an organization often
Chargers Trade Candidates
- Khalil Mack - EDGE
- Donte Jackson - CB
- Denzel Perryman - LB
- Dalvin Tomlinson - DT
- Bud Dupree - EDGE
- Quentin Johnston - WR
- David Njoku - TE
- Keaton Mitchell - RB
Chargers trade targets
When talking about Chargers trade targets...how about bringing Justin Herbert some help via Keenan Allen again? One blockbuster trade name to keep in mind for the Chargers, too, is Brian Thomas of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Brennan is sports writer focused on delivering sharp analysis, real-time reactions, and engaging storytelling focused on NFL analysis. He is passionate about football and breaking down what matters to bring fans closer to the action. Brennan comes from a family of Chargers fans.