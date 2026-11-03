Los Angeles Chargers Trade Deadline Rumors Tracker: Latest News, Updates, and Targets

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Los Angeles Chargers could be worth keeping an eye on as teams across the league evaluate their rosters and potential moves.

Stay tuned here for the latest Chargers trade deadline news, reported discussions, potential trade candidates and confirmed moves as they emerge. This tracker will be updated throughout the week as new information becomes available.

Chargers Trade Deadline Updates, News

Nov. 2nd- The Chargers have not stated that they will trade at the deadline, Per Adam Shefter. He noted "The Chargers have given no indication to any team that they are willing to trade players, even though they haven't won a game yet." This could be a major situation to monitor at the deadline approaches

Nov. 2nd- Khalil Mack still linked to 49ers and Bears, per Jordan Schultz. He stated that "So I wouldn’t rule out another move from either team. There’s a lot of Khalil Mack buzz for both clubs." Even though both teams acquired a pass rusher, reports seems to think the job to bolster their defenses is not finished quite yet.

Oct. 13th- The Chargers indicated that Justin Herbert is not up for trade, per Adam Schefter, who stated that there is "No chance Bolts trade Herbert." This should be expected, a franchise quarterback does not come to an organization often

Chargers Trade Candidates

Khalil Mack | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Mack - EDGE

Donte Jackson - CB

Denzel Perryman - LB

Dalvin Tomlinson - DT

Bud Dupree - EDGE

Quentin Johnston - WR

David Njoku - TE

Keaton Mitchell - RB

Chargers trade targets

When talking about Chargers trade targets...how about bringing Justin Herbert some help via Keenan Allen again? One blockbuster trade name to keep in mind for the Chargers, too, is Brian Thomas of the Jacksonville Jaguars.