Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Don't Give Up On Omarion Hampton Just Yet

The Los Angeles Chargers have an important matchup ahead of them in Week 8 as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams.

For fantasy football managers, there are a handful of Chargers players worth keeping an eye on.

However, some options are considerably more appealing than others. Here’s a look at five Chargers players and whether they deserve a spot in your starting lineup this week.

Start: Omarion Hampton

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Omarion Hampton remains one of the more interesting fantasy options on this Chargers offense. Through six games, Hampton has recorded 289 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 80 carries.

The biggest concern has been his efficiency, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. Still, his workload gives him opportunities to produce, especially if the Chargers can establish their running game early.

Hampton isn’t necessarily somebody I would consider an automatic start, but his touchdown potential makes him worth keeping in consideration. I’d feel comfortable using him as a flex option this week.

Sit: Justin Herbert

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Justin Herbert is usually a quarterback fantasy managers don’t have to think twice about starting. Unfortunately, his performance through the first six games has made that decision a little more complicated.

Herbert has thrown for 1,141 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions. Those numbers are nowhere near what fantasy managers expected coming into the season. The Chargers have struggled to find consistency offensively, and Herbert has been unable to produce the type of numbers that make him a dependable fantasy option. Until things start turning around, I’d look at other quarterback options this week.

Start: Ladd McConkey

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Ladd McConkey is an interesting option heading into this matchup, especially with his return to the lineup after suffering a concussion.

McConkey has recorded 200 receiving yards and a touchdown this season. His ability to create separation and give Herbert a reliable option underneath makes him an important part of this offense.

However, staying healthy has been a challenge, and the Rams aren’t exactly an easy matchup for opposing receivers. I wouldn’t expect a huge performance immediately, but McConkey is worth considering as a flex option for managers who need help at wide receiver.

Sit: Quentin Johnston

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Quentin Johnston has shown that he can make big plays, but his involvement in the Chargers offense has been difficult to predict.

He’s recorded 165 receiving yards on eight receptions, averaging an impressive 20.6 yards per catch. The problem is that his opportunities have been limited, making it difficult to trust him on a weekly basis. With Ladd McConkey and Tre’ Harris also available, Johnston could have some competition for targets. He’s capable of making an impact, but I’d rather wait for more consistent involvement before putting him into my starting lineup.

Sit: Oronde Gadsden II

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Oronde Gadsden II has shown some promise this season, recording 12 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. While those numbers aren’t particularly eye-catching, he has shown that he can contribute when given opportunities.

The biggest question is how consistent his involvement will be moving forward. With Charlie Kolar also in the tight end rotation, Gadsden isn’t necessarily guaranteed the kind of workload fantasy managers need.