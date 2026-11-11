Chargers Winners and Losers After the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline has finally passed, with all 32 NFL teams now unable to make trades with one another to help improve their current or future rosters. The deadline is often an exciting time, considering that change and, by virtue of it, hope can occur.

This hope was desperately needed from the Bolts, with the team being 0-8 and coming off an absolutely horrid blowout loss to the now 3-5 Houston Texans.

General manager Joe Hortiz opted to make one move at the deadline, trading away Daiyan Henley to divisional rival Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Henley has been a vocal leader for the Bolts since his breakout season in 2024 but has unfortunately regressed on the field since then. This gave the Chargers the opportunity to trade him away and opt to play other individuals...some of whom will be on this list as a winner.

Winner - Marlowe Wax

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Marlowe Wax is the first name that should come to mind as a winner for the Chargers post-NFL trade deadline. Before Henley was traded away, Wax was already climbing up the depth chart, playing more and more in the LB rotation.

Now that Henley is gone, Wax should be expected to start and/or see a major increase in playing time, even with Denzel Perryman being expected to return from injured reserve. So far this season, in his limited snaps (48 total), Wax has recorded 15 tackles and a pass deflection, which resulted in an interception...coincidentally for Henley.

Loser - Omarion Hampton

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Omarion Hampton is considered a "loser" in this scenario as both Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal both remained on the roster after the trade deadline. Both RBs are young with production, giving reason for them to be traded to a team that could use a rushing threat.

Instead, they remain on the roster, which I believe to be the right move. However, this still means that Hampton will be splitting carries with Mitchell and Vidal, making his sophomore-slump likely to continue for the rest of the NFL season.

Winner - RJ Mickens

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RJ Mickens should be considered a winner after the deadline, as he should be expected to see a small uptick in snaps. With Henley being traded away, this will likely prompt the Bolts to play more dime packages or packages that see fellow safety Tony Jefferson playing closer to the line of scrimmage in an LB-esque role, giving Mickens more opportunities on defense.

Loser - Akheem Mesidor

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Akheem Mesidor has been quite solid in his rookie year, showing flashes as the team's third EDGE rusher. Unfortunately, the team is 0-8 and no one is talking about how well he is playing. With more playing time, that could have changed, but for Mesidor, it seems his role will stay the same post-NFL trade deadline due to the Bolts' best and most talked-about trade asset, Khalil Mack, not being traded to a contending team.