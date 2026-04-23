Jim Harbaugh, Chargers Might Want to Avoid This Risky NFL Draft Scenario

With the 2026 NFL Draft coming soon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Apr. 23–25, 2026, the Los Angeles Chargers are soon to be on the clock with plenty of options at their disposal. At pick 22, plenty of options are available to them, with guys ranging from first-round buzz to second-round reaches.

While the Chargers could trade back in the 2026 NFL Draft, a popular option seen by many popular analysts is an EDGE rusher to help replace Odafe Oweh and eventual Khalil Mack replacement. With this thought process, one of the most plugged-in analysts in the community, Peter Schrager, has given the Bolts a high-risk, high-reward type of player.

Keldric Faulk Selected By The Los Angeles Chargers in Recent Mock Draft

Keldric Faulk | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Schrager, an ESPN analyst, released a mock draft the morning before the NFL Draft, giving tidbits and hints to what he has heard around the league and from his sources. While at times these could be noise to cloud other teams perceptions, the Chargers selection of an EDGE rusher, Keldric Faulk, makes plenty of sense.

With the selection, Schrager says: "Don't let the two sacks of last season fool you. Faulk can play. He has all the traits coaches want, and the potential is there. Plus, edge rusher depth is a key need for the Chargers after losing Odafe Oweh."

As Schrager mentions in his article, Faulk can play. NFL scouts have made note of this with notes of: "He’s a culture player with high character who earns a grade bump based on his age (turns 21 in September), traits and advanced foundation. His toughness and mentality suggest he’ll play through blocks more consistently in an NFL environment."

This heavy-handed, run-first defending EDGE, who has athletic tools, reminds many of Shemar Stewart and Mykel Williams from last year's draft, two players who have yet to fully work out for the teams that selected them in the first round of last year.

This recent disappointment from these players may bring Faulk down draft boards, especially for teams that may feel that their development programs are not as robust as others. The Chargers, however, have seen major improvements in EDGE players under their coaching staff, giving them real confidence in taking someone like Faulk.

As fans, would drafting a toolsy EDGE rusher ignite fear of a burnt selection from General Manager Joe Hortiz or excitement for a possible Pro-Bowl level rusher to pair alongside Tuli Tuipolotu?

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